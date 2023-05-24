Shenandoah National Park commemorated the addition of nearly 1,000 acres of forestlands in a May 18 ceremony on Tanner’s Ridge just north of Stanley, a press release stated.
Made possible through the efforts of the Shenandoah National Park Trust and the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, the donation includes the headwaters of Naked Creek on 969 acres in the Tanners Ridge area, a press release from the trust says. The land was purchased from three families for about $3 million in January 2021, the press release explained.
“The Shenandoah National Park Trust is proud of the strong collaborations that have led to this momentous addition to the park,” said Jessica Cocciolone, executive director of the trust. “These partnerships have ensured that this majestic property will be preserved for generations to come.”
The Shenandoah National Park Trust worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Program, the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as local partners and landowners to purchase the three contiguous properties with funds from the 2016 DuPont environmental damage settlement, the press release says. Funds from the settlement were to be used for “land protection, property acquisition, and recreational and wildlife enhancements — riparian habitat along the South River or South Fork Shenandoah River.”
“We are thrilled that the settlement funds enabled the addition of these lands to Shenandoah National Park,” said Cindy Schulz, field office supervisor at the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s Virginia Ecological Services Field Office. “Conserving this area meets the goals of the settlement by protecting tributaries to the South Fork Shenandoah River and providing and improving habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife.”
“We are honored to be entrusted with the protection of these lands for the American people,” said Shenandoah Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We appreciate the willing sellers for their recognition of the importance of protecting these lands for future generations.”
Provided by former landowners Camille Bradford, Carol Dean Campbell, Connie Dean Kerlin, and the Graves family, the land is rich with history reflecting generations of family ownership and natural wonders, including waterfalls and sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valle, the press release stated.
