WINCHESTER — Bridgewater College campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson was remembered as big man with a big heart by former colleagues at Shenandoah University who watched a livestream video of his funeral on Wednesday.
Jefferson, who was fatally shot along with Bridgewater campus police officer John Painter on Feb. 1, worked as a campus security officer from 2012-18 at SU, where he was well-known and liked due to his outgoing nature and welcoming spirit.
"He was just one of those kind-hearted individuals," said Brittany Michael, SU assistant director of human resources, who met Jefferson when she was hired in 2012. "Everybody that he worked with here at the university is heartbroken."
Jefferson and Painter were shot responding to a call about a suspicious man on campus. Suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, a former Bridgewater student, was arrested a short time later and faces multiple charges including capital murder of a police officer and first-degree murder. A motive for the killings hasn't been disclosed.
Speakers at the funeral, which was held at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, recalled Jefferson as being devoted to his family and his wife, Shannon Oates Jefferson, a 2013 SU graduate. In his spare time, Jefferson loved grilling chicken and following soap opera plots. Because of his love of former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, he endured razzing from Washington Commanders fans.
The 48-year-old Jefferson, who grew up in Upperville in Fauquier County and moved to Bridgewater to be closer to his family, left an indelible mark at SU. He made a point of walking rather than driving around campus to get to know students and staff. Jefferson, who usually worked at night when campus police receive most of their calls, could often be found cheering on the Hornets at games. And he made a point of being around when events ended in case someone needed an escort to their dorm or vehicle.
Jefferson was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and in 2017 received a received a James B. Wilkins Award for his relationship-based approach to campus safety at the 4,100-student private university. Several awards are given annually to faculty and staff and Jefferson is one of just a handful of security officers to have received the award.
Those who knew Jefferson said he was naturally gregarious.
"He wanted to know everyone and wanted people to be able to recognize him and talk to him and feel comfortable with him around," said Heather Shannon, an SU graduate student and assistant director for admissions systems who worked in the same building as Jefferson. "He was pretty much the epitome of what you would want from an officer on a college campus."
Petra Schweitzer, a professor of comparative literature and director of gender and women's studies, said she saw Jefferson about twice per week around campus. She recalled his kindness and thoughtfulness.
"There was such generosity and welcoming spirit and humanity in him," Schweitzer said. "You could feel he loved his job and was part of the Shenandoah community and willing to give it all like we have now seen."
There are many anecdotes about Jefferson's time at SU. Michael recalls him being first on the scene when her car got hit in the parking lot. He helped rip off the damaged parts and stow them in the vehicle so she could drive home that night.
The Rev. DeLyn Celic, interim university chaplain and worship arts coordinator, recalled Jefferson stopping by during shifts to pray with her while still keeping an ear on his police radio. He made it his mission to recover a missing drum set from the Goodson Chapel Recital Hall. Jefferson, a drum player, took the disappearance personally.
"You don't mess with somebody's drums,'" she recalled Jefferson saying before he eventually found the drums. "He was trying to defend my drum set. He was a very sweet, wonderful man."
Celic recalled Jefferson often spoke about his mother and talked of how his time as a Marine allowed him to travel and broaden his perspective about how others lived. She said it's natural for people to want to say something nice about someone who has just died, but they didn't have to think long when it came to Jefferson.
"Everybody talks about what a great guy he was and they're not exaggerating," Celic said. "He just was."
SU has created a scholarship fund for SU criminal justice students in Jefferson's name. Online donations can be made at https://advancement.su.edu/Vashon-J.J.-Jefferson-Memorial-Scholarship.
