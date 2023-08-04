On July 7, the auditorium of Carnegie Hall rang with young voices as singers from Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir joined an international group for "Voices Together: An International Youth Choral Festival."
The concert, also featuring Children's Chorus of Washington, Toronto Children's Chorus, Young Voices of the Philippines, Virginia Children's Chorus, St. Genevieve Valiant Voices, and the Children's Orchestra Society, was developed as a collaboration by SVCC Artistic & Executive Director Dr. Janet Hostetter, D.M.A.
"In 2019 when I finished my D.M.A., [Doctorate of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting] I got an email from an intermediary company that puts groups in Carnegie Hall. They were inviting me to conduct a festival and I said sure, I’ll do that," Hostetter said.
Being offered a repertory sheet that included powerful and tempting pieces, but lacking a focus that Hostetter was inspired by, her ideas were centering around pieces for young singers.
Working with renowned children's choirs around the world during her doctoral work, including Australia, The Czech Republic, Canada and The Philippines, brought Hostetter to an idea for this showcase.
"The choir in the Philippines, ‘Young Voices of the Philippines’, their directors are a husband and wife team named Prof. Jude Roldan and Maria Theresa Vizconde–Roldan,” said Hostetter. “[Vizconde–Roldan] has a doctoral degree in choral conducting, and he [Roldan] is a pianist and composer. I got to thinking, what if Jude would write a mass for children to sing, just children. I don't know of anything like that."
From the moment of approaching Roldan with the idea, the extraordinary opportunity for the young singers began to take shape and Roldan began work on what would become "Missa Virtutum," the centerpiece of the concert.
"He threw his heart and soul into it and made this East meets West kind of tonality using a Hexatonic scale. He used traditional orchestral instruments, but then put in some Philippine instruments that his chorus perform," Hostetter said. "One mom said, 'My son has not been this excited about anything in a long time.'"
This experience for the young chorus based in Harrisonburg fits well into an innovative and creative practice that begins for participants as young as 5.
"The explorer's program is aged 5 – 7 and is a non-auditioned, learning music through a play format," Hostetter said. "It's very kid-friendly and our instructors are just amazing experienced people that meet with them ten times each semester. We find that kids that do explorers are so well prepared for our choirs.”
Utilizing a practice developed by music educator Zoltán Kodály in Hungary, the youngest members of SVCC learn the foundations of music theory in playful and intuitive ways.
“It's a folk song approach, you take the folk songs in your culture.” Hostetter said. "It gives them the intervallic relationships with pitches, then they learn what that looks like on a staff. It starts with just two pitches then keep adding on to the scale until you have the whole thing. If you get that foundation then you build on that, it just grows like a beautiful tree."
After the explorers program, young people are invited to audition for the performance choirs.
“The auditions are 10 minutes and they sing Happy Birthday. They don't have to be super singers, they just have to have an ear and we teach them everything else" said Hostetter.
Prelude Choir, previously known as Preparatory Choir takes members from ages 7 – 10, and acts as the first performance choir, giving way to Intermezzo Choir, from ages 10 through 13. Intermezzo was previously known as Table Choir.
The oldest group and most experienced singers aged 10 – 18 finally join Concert Choir, which itself has two threads, Treble Voices, and Mixed Voices, giving opportunity for continued musical growth, especially to boys experiencing changes in their vocal range.
“We named it mixed voices so that our boys that have changed voices have a place to really exercise their lower register,” said Hostetter. “There are some phenomenal examples across the US, most notably by Henry Leck. He fostered the idea that boys with changing voices can still sing high, and he's proven it very dramatically."
Always seeking to innovate, inspire, and ultimately entertain, Hostetter and the team at SVCC seek to not only provide musical training but also to give an entertaining concert experience.
"In this age where technology and fast–paced images are hitting everybody's brains, we try to offer a more colorful experience for our audiences," Hostetter said. "There there is movement and there is vocal color and different staging strategies when audiences come in.”
Audiences can experience the work of the choir still in 2023 with the Fall Concert, featuring the Intermezzo and Concert Choirs with the Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. in the Eastern Mennonite University Lehman Auditorium. Tickets for this event are by donation.
Additionally, the SVCC will be offering Christmas concerts by all of the performing choirs, on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., and December 10 at 4 p.m. While the venue is currently TBD, Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 23. The Dec. 9 concert will be streamed via Facebook via the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir page.
In operation for 30 years, and with a range of national and international singing opportunities for young people as well as creative musical training and community, SVCC has inspired hundreds of young people over the years and is always seeking support, accepting donations via their website.
For more information on Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir, to support, and for information on how to join visit http://www.svcc.org/.
