U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the U.S. agriculture industry is going through a transformative period — as he spoke, he glanced across the table at members of a local company who he said exemplify that transformation.
And the proof was in the $3.6 million they walked away with.
Vilsack announced Tuesday that the Biden-Harris administration is investing $59 million in a Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
Shenandoah Valley Organic, the company that owns Farmer Focus — an organic- and humane-certified poultry company that operates out of Harrisonburg — is one of five companies across the nation awarded this grant to help expand operations.
Vilsack sat around a table with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh, Stephen Shepard, vice president of operations at Farmer Focus and Corwin Heatwole, founder and CEO of Farmer Focus.
Vilsack said the agriculture industry is transforming into a system with greater transparency, creating a more balanced relationship between the producer and processor.
The last three years have been some of the most successful the country has seen in agriculture history, Secretary Vilsack said.
“In fact, 2022 was the single best year for farm income the country has had,” he added.
However, nearly 50% of farmers during that time didn’t make any money, and 40% of farmers didn’t make the majority of their income from farming, Secretary Vilsack said.
With the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, the USDA hopes to create new market opportunities for farmers of all sized operations, he said.
Stephen Shepard, vice president of operations at Farmer Focus, said the biggest barrier to the company’s expansion is financial constraints, so the grant money will allow the facility to amp up operations in several areas.
Farmer Focus will use the grant money for equipment purchases, new conveyor lines, building and site modifications and a new wastewater treatment system.
Construction will begin in the fall, Shepard said.
The company partners with 80 local farmers, most within an hour to the facility, and the grant funding will allow Farmer Focus to reel in more farmers from their wait list.
Additionally, the expansion will create around 300 new positions within facilities, Shepard said.
The expansion will allow Farmer Focus to double its processing capacity to 630,000 birds per week, Shepard said during the round-table discussion at the facility located at 350 Acorn Dr. in Harrisonburg.
Farmer Focus products are sold in more than 4,000 stores east of the Mississippi, and the grant money will hopefully increase that number, Shepard said.
Kaine said the American Rescue Plan Act, which allowed for this grant funding, passed by one vote in the senate.
“The days in the senate can be really frustrating, but when you do something and it passes by one vote, you think, ‘Well, if I hadn’t been here it might have ended up differently,’” Kaine said.
Kaine said it’s exciting to see a bill that passed so narrowly coming to fruition, with examples such as Farmer Focus.
A Focus on Farmers
Two local farmers joined the table discussion to talk about why they partnered with Farmer Focus.
Jules Maloney-Smith is a second-generation farmer who moved from England, Iowa, to raise and sell organic birds with Farmer Focus after a slot opened up with the company.
“Farmer Focus enables us the flexibility as a young family to raise the birds how we want to raise the birds in a sustainable and humane way, that aligns more with our family’s beliefs,” she said.
Maloney-Smith said that was one of the biggest reasons she switched over from a commercial company.
Peyton Fravel, another farmer who partners with Farmer Focus, said the company pays well enough for him to support himself by farming full time.
“It’s more of a partnership, you’re not treated as an employee,” he said.
Maloney-Smith’s farm is about 15 miles south of Farmer Focus’ facility in Harrisonburg, and Fravel’s farm is about 10 miles north.
Fravel oversees five flocks, totalling 44,000 birds a flock, he said. Maloney-Smith has a smaller operation, with one poultry house and 14,000 birds a flock.
Secretary Vilsack said this is a good example of what the USDA is trying to support.
“I think that’s an important message, as we look at ways in which we can create new ways for all-size operators to have a chance,” he said.
The USDA said the recently-awarded grants are not the end of funding — about 10 more announcements will be made from the first round of payments and then a second round will be announced, Vilsack.
“The idea here is obviously to increase processing. But it’s not just the expansion program. It’s also the loan guarantee program. We’ve already done 226 loan guarantees of $340 million....We anticipate another 28 loans to be in the queue, which is another $453 million,” he said.
Kaine said the Farm Bill is up for re-authorization, which could help farmers on an ongoing basis.
“We’re already trying to extract lessons from the ARP investment programs that are working well over at USDA, and how can we continue to accelerate in the right direction as we think about the re-authorization,” he said.
