Officials asked business owners what they need to thrive, and business owners answered.
Shenandoah Valley Partnership, an economic development marketing organization, officially unveiled a five-year capital campaign called Forward2028, which will fund programs benefiting the local workforce, Jay Langston, executive director of Shenandoah Valley Partnership, said.
Last year, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership hired Convergent Nonprofit Solutions to conduct a feasibility study. Around 68 local companies were interviewed and asked what issue the Shenandoah Valley Partnership should focus on in the marketplace, Langston said.
The top three responses, which all tied for first, were talent attraction and retention, business attraction, retention and expansion, and sites and infrastructure, Langston said.
Talent acquisition is the most important goal, Langston said, and one that he has been advocating for since beginning his career.
“Talent is critical for our future success,” Langston said.
Since the quiet phase of the campaign began in the fall, Shenandoah Valley Partnership confirmed commitments of $1,232,100 — which is 72.5% of the five-year goal, according to Langston.
Funds from the campaign will be used to implement and expand on programs and initiatives in the three priority areas.
The Valley is largely an agricultural region, Langston said, and one that is growing.
“The opportunity for continued growth is for us to educate,” Langston said.
The nonprofit covers 12 localities, from Rockbridge County up to Shenandoah County, including the two incorporated cities of Harrisonburg and Staunton.
“I believe we will be a winner if we can get out and bring together the partners that provide the solutions for educating and training, and introducing the business community to the talent, and vice versa,” Langston said.
