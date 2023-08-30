RICHMOND — The United States Department of Agriculture's division of Rural Development announced on Monday, Aug. 28, that three Virginia communities were included in an $808 million infrastructure investment.
"These projects will directly benefit more than 2,600 people in the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia by making each community a more attractive, economically viable and safe place to live and work," said Perry Hickman — USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. "Every investment will contribute to a brighter future for local residents, improving quality of life and helping to attract and retain employers and workers."
The $9.7 million dollars in funds were awarded through the Community Facilities Program and Water and Waste Disposal and Direct Loan and Grant Program for different rural infrastructure projects in the Commonwealth.
Closest to home, the town of Mount Jackson will use a $4.7 million grant to fund wastewater treatment plant improvements as a way to address existing health hazards and associated environmental impacts from nitrification inhibition. Nitrification is important in wastewater treatment because it removes ammonia, which is toxic to humans and many fish. The scope of work includes installation of a new one-million-gallon equalization tank with mixer and supplemental aeration system, influent mechanical screen, 18-inch ductile iron pipe and related appurtenances to collect influent and distribute effluent.
The town of Goshen will use the $255,000 grant to purchase a 1.32-acre parcel and fund construction of a new multi-purpose facility for residents who must now travel great distances to obtain essential services. The town will work through partner agencies to offer medical, dental and mental health care; a substance abuse clinic; senior meal delivery and a food pantry with weekly distributions; and exercise and health education classes.
Lastly, the Wise County Public Service Authority will use $4.8 million in loan and grant funding to alleviate community health hazards associated with low water pressure. The current equipment cannot accommodate the Code of Virginia’s minimum working pressure of 20 pounds per square inch. Planned improvements include, but are not limited to, the replacement of approximately 29,120 linear feet of water line; installation of 12 gate valves; 10 fire hydrant assemblies; and associated water appurtenances.
The 139 investments announced earlier this week will also benefit people living in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands.
Other state projects will be financed through the Electric Loan Program, Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantees Program, Water and Waste Facility Loans and Grants to Alleviate Health Risks for Colonias Program, Solid Waste Management Grants Program, Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program as part of the Biden-Harris administration's ongoing efforts to improve improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
For more information about this and other investments, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
