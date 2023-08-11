More than 100 investors and staff within the Shenandoah Valley Partnership gathered inside the conference room at Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative on Friday, July 28, for the partnership's annual meeting in which SVP Executive Director Jay Langston discussed highlights from the 2022 through 2023 fiscal year and outlined SVP's strategies.
SVP represents a large, non-profit footprint for promoting and supporting economic development across 12 localities within the Shenandoah Valley region and is made up of a collaboration of investors from both the public and private sectors — and has been doing so since the late 1990s.
When a video thumbnail of Langston wearing a large black mustache and wielding a reporter's microphone standing beside an image of Bigfoot strolling through a flower farm popped on screen, the room was filled with good natured laughter when the audience realized the joking tone of SVP's year-in-review.
Bigfoot first touched down at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave before drinking an entire keg of beer at Three Notch'd Collab House. The legendary sasquatch spent time fly fishing, kayaking, enrolled in classes at Blue Ridge Community College, worked a few shifts at Interchange and picked peonies at Harmony Harvest Farm.
Mixed into the humor were statistics regarding each area of focus including:
- More than 35 breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries call the region home
- The Shenandoah Valley is accessible through two major interstates, a railroad system and SHD airport
- Visitor spending in the region was recorded at more than $1 billion by the Virginia Tourism Corporation for 2021
- The region has 10 colleges and universities that annually graduate 9,500 students
- Manufacturing employs about 15% of the Shenandoah Valley workforce — which is a location quotient nearly double the national average — and that sector is dominated by food and beverage facilities
The brains behind the Bigfoot operation was Bekka Harsh — who works as the marketing and communications manager for SVP.
Harsh is a Valley native herself who graduated from James Madison University and spent nearly 20 years in the communications field. After moving back from living in North Carolina to raise a family, she became enthusiastically involved in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce before switching gears to SVP.
"I have a real interest in this area's vitality and growth," Harsh said. "I'm raising a family here, so it's important to me that we have resources and just keep growing."
Each year, SVP puts together a year-in-review video to highlight levels of growth and the work that the partnership had been able to accomplish. Harsh wanted this year's recap to be both funny and unique while still showcasing attributes of the region, so she pulled inspiration from an electric bicycle company commercial that featured a costumed dinosaur roaming the streets.
Nathan Garrison — SVP's Business Development Manager — suited up in the iconic sasquatch costume and just about all of the filming took place one day in May under the expertise a media company.
"What's going on in the world of economic development right now," Langston explained, "is that it used to be just about attracting new business and you didn't have to worry about livability or housing, but the younger generation — who has the right mentality — is looking for great places to live first and then they'll find a job in that area. As Bekka said, this was our fun way of telling about the quality of life aspects in this region in addition to gearing up our audience our real campaign that is underway."
In other words, economic development in this day and age is truly a convergence of itself with tourism and other aspects of community development that requires a story of a locality to be told to potential businesses and employees for those businesses, Langston explained.
While Bigfoot visiting the Valley was meant as an internal promotion and presentation to tell such a story to SVP investors, Harsh announced that the partnership has also just launched the first phase of a digital marketing campaign geared toward talent attraction and retention.
According to Harsh, this marketing campaign is "coming on the heels" of SVP's inaugural capital campaign — named Forward 2028 — that encompasses commitments from more than 115 companies and raised more than $1.7 million. Forward 2028 outlines talent attraction and retention, business attraction and retention, and sites and infrastructure development as its top priorities. Harsh also has plans to expand SVP's Shenandoah Valley Living website.
"You can't grow your businesses if you don't have a place to put them and you don't have people to fill the jobs," Langston said, "and we finally have the funding to do some aggressive marketing for talent — which in simple terms, refers to a skilled workforce."
SVP's annual meeting presentation that helps to explain the campaign in more detail can be viewed online at https://theshenandoahvalley.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SVP-Annual-Meeting-2023_Final-for-Web.pdf.
Its annual report can be found at https://theshenandoahvalley.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SVP-Annual-Report_Web.pdf.
