OASIS announced the following art events in April and May.
April 1-27: “Searching for Dali” is the April show! Come see our various interpretations of Dali! Who knew that he worked in so many media?
April in the Water Street Window Gallery: The Water Street Window display will complement our featured show. Works by Dali himself will be in the window!
April 27, 4–6 p.m.: JMU Senior Day! Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband will be playing at OASIS!
May 1–27: “Valley Scenes” is the new show by the Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society. First Friday is on May 5, 5–7 p.m., with live music by the Countryside Garage Band. The show continues through 27 May.
May in the Water Street Window Gallery: Our Water Street Window Gallery will have original art by our local law enforcement officers. This show is in celebration of National Police Week.
May 7: “Tea Reimagined” is a very special exhibit created in collaboration with Doe Polanz of The Rabbit Hole. Doe brewed some of her teas for OASIS artists, who then interpreted what they sensed/tasted/felt from that tea. Join us for this imaginative, new show! The show will be from 2–6 p.m. The unveiling of the art will be from 2–3 p.m. with tea sampling available afterwards.
As always, more information can be found on our website: oasisfineartandcraft.org, and on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/oasisfineartandcraft.
