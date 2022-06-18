Stores and organizations around the country have seen a shortage of baby formula in recent weeks, but shipments are still making it to the region and local donations are available.
The Rev. Heidi Young, executive director of Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries, which operates A Small Hand in Edinburg, said that although baby formula is a smaller part of the service that the organization provides needy parents, she hasn’t noticed a particular shortage during her work.
“Our main purpose isn’t really baby formula,” she said on June 9.
When they have it and can get it, they’re happy to give it out, she said, but diapers and wipes are their main focus.
Young said they partner with the Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) program, headed by the Virginia Department of Health, when distributing baby formula and that WIC generally provides registered recipients with a month’s supply at a time.
“We on occasion will purchase it when we have the funds to purchase it,” Young said. WIC will also donate formula to A Small Hand if they have a surplus, she said.
“The Virginia WIC Program continues to navigate through the formula shortage issues,” said State WIC Director Paula N. Garrett, a registered dietitian.
“The low inventory of formula is causing many of our participants to search at multiple authorized vendors to locate necessary products,” Garrett said in a Thursday morning statement. “In some instances, Virginia WIC is able to order formula through our formula distribution warehouse for participants; however many of those items are backordered and out of stock as well.”
Because of the recent Abbott formula recall, she said Virginia WIC expanded formula options available to its participants and that it continues to work with participants and their healthcare providers to locate the necessary formula for their children.
She said the list of the most recently updated Virginia WIC-approved formulas and substitutions is posted at virginiawic.com.
Young purchases supplies of wipes and formula online, primarily through Walmart’s website, and had no trouble placing more than one order of formula on the afternoon of June 9.
“It will let me order two different kinds of formula,” she said of Walmart’s website.
Young ordered five cans of regular Similac for $17.46 per 12.4-ounce can, which is the same price she’s been seeing for a while. Although the website limits her to five cans per order, she said she had no trouble placing a second order for five cans of sensitive Similac.
After placing her order, she said the site told her that the items were estimated to arrive within one to two days, and this week she confirmed that the orders were not delayed.
“We definitely know there’s a shortage,” Young said. “But we’re trying to fill the need as best we can.”
The sensitive Similac had been out of stock for several weeks, she said before she recently ordered it.
Since A Small Hand provides formula only to the people who ask for it, Young said she couldn’t determine whether clients were having trouble obtaining it or whether A Small Hand would have trouble filling the demand if more clients suddenly showed up asking for formula.
She said a local resident donated proceeds from a fundraiser, which A Small Hand can use to purchase formula if necessary.
Young has also seen Facebook posts of various store shelves stocked with formula that can help direct others on social media who are searching for supplies around the region.
“They’re looking slightly, slightly more stocked,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.