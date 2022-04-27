WOODSTOCK — W.W. Robinson Elementary School is the first school in Virginia to become a part of the All Kids Bike program.
The All Kids Bike program is a nationwide program led by the Strider Education Foundation that provides bikes to allow kindergartners to learn how to ride a bike in physical education classes.
PE teacher Karenina Baker was browsing on the internet one day searching for different activities for her students when she stumbled upon the All Kids Bike program.
“I know a lot of kids don’t have bikes and don’t have the opportunities, so I thought it would be a good idea to give them the opportunity here,” Baker said.
Baker pointed out how Peter Muhlenberg Middle school has activities such as archery and skating, and she wanted to bring on something like All Kids Bike to WWR.
After talking with Principal Robin Shrum, Baker received permission to apply for the All Kids Bike program. Most schools have to do their own fundraising to get the money necessary to run the program, but All Kids Bike decided to provide a grant to fund the entire program at WWR.
“We were supposed to do our own fundraising, but we were the first elementary school in Virginia to do it and the company decided to fund the whole thing for us,” Baker said. “They had some extra money at the end of their fiscal year and we were one of the schools they chose to fund.”
Although the All Kids Bike program is targeted toward kindergartners, WWR also gets its preschoolers involved with the program.
WWR was given 24 bikes, helmets, pedal kits, and one adult bike for the instructor. The bikes have an 80-pound limit, which is why the program can’t target students older than kindergartners. All of the bikes have foot rests instead of pedals currently installed on the bikes so that the students can learn the basics first. Students learn about the parts of a bike, bike safety, gliding on the bike, balancing on a bike, and how to read road signs if they’re outside riding.
Baker said many of her students don’t know how to ride a bike or even own one.
“I would say in the classes that we have taught so far, about half of them have bikes, most of them are still in the training-wheel section,” Baker said. ”A lot of them live in apartments, so there’s really not a place to keep a bike, and I like to give them that opportunity here because it’s a good lifelong skill for recreation and sports.”
Baker says the school will most likely add pedals to the bikes next school year. The goal for the school is to teach bike safety, how to put a helmet on properly, how to make sure a bike fits properly, and where they should ride and who they should ride with.
“It’s just preschool and kindergarten so you don’t want to go to a high level with them, you just want them to feel a little success so that they want to get back on the bikes again,” Baker said.
