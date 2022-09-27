The Virginia Department of Education released accreditation ratings last week, and all Shenandoah County Public Schools are accredited for the 2022-23 school year, although Peter Muhlenberg Middle School is “Accredited with Conditions.”
“Our teachers, administrators, and staff are working hard to ensure that every student has what they need to be successful,” said Superintendent Melody Sheppard. “We will continue to focus on instruction and helping our students achieve their full academic potential.”
The accreditation status is based, in part, on Standards of Learning test results. This past spring was the first time that Standards of Learning tests had been given in several years because of the COVID pandemic. Tests were canceled in 2020, and in 2021 students could opt out of the tests without it affecting the pass rates of the school.
Results from the 2021-22 school year, along with those from 2018-19 and 2017-18, were used to determine accreditation for the 2022-23 school year.
The accreditation standards measure performance on multiple school-quality indicators, including:
• Overall proficiency and growth in English (reading/writing), math, and science
• English and math achievement gaps among student groups
• Absenteeism
• Graduation and completion at the high school level
• Dropout rate at the high school level
Performance on each school-quality indicator is rated at Level One (meets or exceeds standard or sufficient improvement), Level Two (near standard or making sufficient improvement), or Level Three (below standard). If one or more school-quality indicators are at Level Three, the school is “Accredited with Conditions.” If schools fail to adopt or implement corrective measures to address the Level Three indicators, the school’s rating is “Accreditation Denied.”
All schools in Virginia must develop a Continuous School Improvement Plan based on a Comprehensive Needs Assessment. If a school is at Level Two or Level Three on any school-quality indicators, additional local and state actions and interventions are required.
Shenandoah County Public Schools has already begun to address areas that need improvement based on the preliminary data released by the Virginia Department of Education in June. Director of Secondary Education Chad Hensley and Director of Elementary Education and Federal Programs Jennifer Proctor presented information about these initiatives at the Shenandoah County School Board meeting on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.