Concerned about what could one day be built on a plot of land in the Oranda community, more than 70 people attended a public information session on Tuesday to find out more about a rezoning proposal.
Board of Supervisors members Dennis Morris and Tim Taylor, as well as Planning Commissioner Debbie Keller, attended a community meeting at the Oranda Community Center so they could hear residents’ comments about a proposal to rezone nearly 99 acres of land at 1095 Oranda Road outside Strasburg from A-1 Agriculture to M-1 Industrial. The land is across from the Carmeuse quarry and not far from Interstate 81.
The rezoning request was made by Tim Stowe of Stowe Engineering on behalf of Glendale Properties LLC. The applicants have only provided conceptual site plans, with no specific plans for how the land could be used.
A similar request to rezone the property from agriculture to industrial was proposed in 2013, but it was denied due to community concerns over how possible developments may impact the area’s look and feel. Over a decade later, the sentiment hasn’t changed. Most of the people who attended Tuesday’s meeting opposed the rezoning.
Taylor, Morris and Keller heard from Oranda residents concerned about the potential rezoning, particularly since they don’t know exactly what could be built on the land.
“You’ve got to be transparent about this,” said local resident Dick Hodson.
If it’s rezoned for industrial use, he said, residents could possibly be negatively impacted.
“The value of all these homes are gonna drop,” Hodson said. “The quality of life will cease to exist as you know it now.”
Some residents also voiced concerns about how the community’s water supply could be affected, especially with water restrictions Strasburg has placed in the past due to drought concerns.
Oranda resident Ben King noted there is already unused industrial land in the area.
“We should be revitalizing areas that are already industrialized,” he said. “Why are we taking away farmland forever when we have places that are already forever ruined and are now sitting idly?”
One resident who recently moved to Oranda noted that she did so because of the agricultural land.
“This is a beautiful place. We moved here because of what you guys have and it was devastating to hear what could happen,” she said.
Toward the end of the meeting, Morris acknowledged the frustration people have because they don’t know what’s going to go on the land.
“I don’t want you all to think that we know things that we don’t know because the applicant doesn’t even know what’s coming in there,” he said.
Morris said he is hopeful that more clarification could be made at a joint public hearing of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the county board room at 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. He encouraged residents to attend the meeting so other officials can hear their concerns.
“We’re here because we wanted to know what your thoughts are,” Morris said. “We are going through the process, and you are an important part of the process.”
“Please show up. You’ve got to be there,” Keller said. “I’m only one vote.”
Oranda resident Adam Smith, who helped organize Tuesday’s meeting, explained many residents were unaware of the request.
“Many of the rural residents out here do not have the internet, they do not travel to Woodstock, and some of them just don’t even have the paper,” Smith said. “I wanted to make sure that my neighbors at least knew and then that way they could make a decision.”
After the joint public hearing, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which will ultimately decide whether to approve the rezoning.
