Investigators on Tuesday started sifting for clues through the remains of a Woodstock building destroyed by fire over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the volunteer firefighter accused of setting the blaze, Ray Boyd Kerns, stands charged with arson, destruction and a new charge of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.
Kerns, 36, of Toms Brooks, remains held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on the three felony counts. Joe Loving, Shenandoah County assistant fire marshal, arrested Kerns on Saturday morning and charged him with arson and destruction of property. As the investigation continued, Loving charged Kerns on Tuesday with breaking and entering with the intent to set the fire.
Loving spoke by phone on Tuesday and said investigators executed a search warrant for the building at 402 W. Locust St.
Loving said he expects the scene to remain active at least through today. Investigators needed to wait to conduct the search for the fire to die out and for the site to cool down, Loving said.
“Cadaver dogs” searched the site and had not detected any human remains as of Tuesday afternoon, Loving said. Fire investigators typically use cadaver dogs to search large, abandoned buildings of this size, he said. An excavator cleared debris to allow cadaver dogs to search for remains and to help investigators reach the floor where the fire started and take photographs to “confirm what the suspect has already confessed to,” Loving said.
Investigators had not completed their search nor recovered evidence as of Tuesday afternoon, Loving said. The size of the abandoned building poses a challenge for investigators as they clear debris to collect evidence, Loving explained.
“One of the things we want to make sure is that there was not someone in that building unbeknownst to us, for example, a homeless person living in that building that nobody knew about,” Loving said. “You know now we’re fairly fortunate that, you know, Woodstock’s a small town.
“We’re a fairly tight community,” Loving said. “We would hope that if somebody was missing, we would have identified that already.”
The 1902 multi-story wood frame abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan, who has been missing since August 2021 and remains the subject of a missing person’s investigation. In early June, law enforcement agencies searched the Locust Street property, her home on Lee Street, and her daughter’s Maurertown residence. Loving wouldn’t comment on whether the missing person’s case and the fire were connected.
The 22,000-square-foot, unsecured structure has a history of trespassers going on the property and vandalizing it, Loving said. Shaffer’s Barbecue operated in the building years ago. Keegan bought the property in 1995. The family used the building for storage.
Video surveillance footage showed Kerns standing near the building 30 minutes before a passerby reported the fire to the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. A volunteer with the Woodstock Fire Department, Kerns later responded with the first crew on the scene. On Saturday morning, Kerns went voluntarily to the Woodstock Police Department for an interview. Loving arrested Kerns around 6 a.m. Saturday.
“We know the cause and the area of origin [of the fire] because the suspect confessed to those and then walked us back through the scene and identified those and walked us through how he ignited the fire,” Loving said.
Loving said he wouldn’t release the cause and origin of the fire yet.
The Woodstock Fire Department issued a statement on Saturday stating that the agency had suspended Kerns and would fully cooperate in the investigation. More than 20 of the department’s firefighters responded to the scene, joined by crews from other stations and law enforcement agencies.
Anyone in and around the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact Loving at 540-459-3503.
