The firefighter accuse of setting a Woodstock building ablaze on Friday rode along with the fire company to put out the fire, authorities say.
Ray Boyd Kerns stands charged with felony arson and destruction of property in the fire that destroyed an abandoned building at 402 W. Locust St.
Kerns, 36, of Toms Brook, appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court Monday morning and was denied bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.
Joe Loving, Shenandoah County assistant fire marshal, spoke by phone on Monday about the ongoing investigation.
Investigators viewed a surveillance video recording that showed Kerns on the Locust Street property 30 minutes before the fire was reported by a passerby just before 10 p.m. Friday, Loving said. More than 20 Woodstock firefighters, accompanied by other local fire and rescue departments, responded to the blaze.
Kerns, a Woodstock Fire Department firefighter, was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, Loving said.
“[Kerns] did respond and, ultimately, he was identified as a suspect and he volunteered to come to Woodstock [Police Department] and we conducted an interview with him and, at that point, he confessed to the fire,” he said.
Kerns gave his statements early Saturday morning and was taken into custody around 6 a.m., Loving said. He added that authorities have not ruled out seeking additional charges against Kerns.
“The next step in the investigation will be to determine if there’s any other parties involved, if he acted alone, if there are other incidents that are unsolved related and, you know, obviously we’re working in conjunction with Woodstock [Police Department] in the ongoing investigation related to that building,” Loving said.
The 1902 multistory wood frame abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan, who has been missing since August 2021 and remains the subject of a missing person's investigation. In early June, law enforcement agencies searched the Locust Street property, her home on Lee Street, and her daughter’s Maurertown residence.
Loving said he couldn't comment on whether the fire is connected to the missing person's case. Loving said only that both are ongoing investigations.
The family used the building for storage, he said.
“I know that officers that had been in the building working the other case said it was pretty packed full of stuff,” Loving said.
Keegan's relatives have been notified about the fire, Loving said.
Anyone in and around the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact Loving at 540-459-3503.
