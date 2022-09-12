Author Til Turner’s new novel was born from the question “What if?”
What if there were a hidden civilization underneath the fictional small town of Nelson Gap, Virginia?
What if an entity trying to control that civilization caused supernatural activity in the town and among its residents?
“That’s mainly how writing works,” Turner said. “I wonder what would happen.”
When thinking up a story, he said he doesn’t usually know where the inspiration will come from.
“You just kind of say ‘What if?’” he said. He also tries to keep that question in mind while writing, so he doesn’t veer off course too much.
“What if this kid in Nelson Gap has a father that’s gone missing and everyone has kind of given up on him?” Turner asked.
Turner’s book, “The Hidden World,” is a young adult paranormal adventure novel that follows teenager Kevin Main and his two best friends as they search for Kevin’s missing father, the chief of police, who disappeared six months earlier. With reports from townspeople about strange things happening at the local abandoned Elizabeth Mine, the high school crew starts there, learning there’s a lot more going on under the surface of their hometown than they ever would have thought.
Writing from the renovated attic of his Strasburg home, he said he benefits from the 270-degree view of his small town, which has inspired elements of the story.
He also drew inspiration from Nelson County off of Interstate 64, where he recalled coming up with the story’s supernatural vibe.
“The Hidden World” is a quick read that Turner said most people can knock off in a day or a weekend.
“It’s kind of subterranean escapist literature,” he said.
But while it may be a fast read, Turner brings a vast history of writing and other related skills to the book after having it workshopped at Vermont College of Fine Arts in 2017 while going for his master of fine arts with a concentration in writing for children and young adults.
He recalled a professor commenting that although he usually doesn’t like prologues, he thought this one worked.
“It’s like the montage that some movies use,” Turner said. “It keeps it from being too wordy in the first chapter.”
The book begins with a series of short newspaper articles about strange sights and sounds near Elizabeth Mine off of Va. 37 during the early- and mid-1900s.
Then in 2010, a body is found near the mine along with a mysterious note. In 2014, the Paranormal Times website enters the conversation, listing various Twitter posts from townspeople who describe the disturbances with hashtags like #lightsfreakmeout, #theyrehere and #nothingnewinourtown.
Turner, a full-time English professor, teaches writing and children’s literature at Northern Virginia Community College.
Previously a professor of English as a second language, he also has a bachelor of fine arts in stage design and a master’s in English with a concentration in linguistics.
Turner was a stage designer at Wayside Theatre in Middletown from 2005 to 2010 and has also done some ghostwriting and published prose poetry.
A writer for the last 20 years, he said he includes a lot of his own life in his story, such as the model train set in his attic that inspired the model train display in his protagonist Kevin’s basement.
Turner also uses his background with stage directions to map out scenes and strike a balance between too much action and not enough.
His influences are Stephen King, Christopher Pike (the “Spooksville” series) and Roderick Gordon (the “Tunnels” series). The novel includes elements of “the paranormal, the theatrical and the Civil War,” he said.
“The Hidden World,” by Til Turner, is published by Page Publishing and available at amazon.com, Books-a-Million, Apple Books, Google Play, Barnes & Noble and locally at the Royal Oak Bookshop at 207 S. Royal Ave., Front Royal, and Winchester Book Gallery at 7 N. Loudoun St., Winchester.
The Shenandoah County Library System also carries the book.
Turner has a book event scheduled at Winchester Book Gallery from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22.
For more information, visit tilturner.wordpress.com or pagepublishing.com/books/?book=the-hidden-world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.