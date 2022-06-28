STRASBURG — In an effort to preserve a local seafood spot, Gina McDonald and James Ruff have taken over Crabby Maggie’s Seafood Restaurant in Strasburg.
The couple, who also own Bretzel's Hand Crafted Breads and Treats inside the Strasburg Emporium, said they had developed a friendship with Crabby Maggie’s previous owners, Steve and Maggie Steiner, and eventually came to an agreement that would keep the popular seafood restaurant in business.
“We didn’t want to see them leave, and we didn’t want to see Maggie’s leave. It’s a unique little place for this little town — a seafood joint in a country town like this,” Ruff said. “We talked about it for a while and it wasn’t fitting into our plans, but they threw an offer out. We’d had Bretzel’s for a year and a half as a very established business doing very well in this town so we said, ‘Why not?’”
Crabby Maggie’s, located at 650 E. Washington St., was opened around 2017 by the Steiners, who have a history of running businesses in the Strasburg area. Wanting to retire, the couple set out to find a buyer for the business.
McDonald said the couple had joked with them about taking it over, but that joke soon became a reality.
The feedback on McDonald and Ruff stepping in to operate the seafood restaurant has been positive, the couple said.
“We're finding out that a lot of our regulars at Bretzel’s are also regulars here,” Ruff said. "When we made that announcement that we were taking over [at Crabby Maggie’s], a lot of the other customers from Maggie’s started coming to Bretzel’s to check us out. A lot of people in the town seemed excited for us to take it over.”
Though both have a personal background in cooking and baking, neither have any background in seafood nor a restaurant, they admitted. Ruff said, though, that they feel confident in their abilities to successfully operate a business. Part of that has to do with leaning on the skills of their staff, who can be used at both locations.
Ruff also trained with Steve Steiner for two months before taking over Crabby Maggie’s.
Ruff and McDonald said they will make their own twists to the restaurant, but about 80% of the menu and the business will “stay true” to what Crabby Maggie’s was before they took the business over.
Upcoming new menu items include Cajun crabby fries, Mahi Mahi and the Fat Maggie, which is an 8-ounce steakhouse burger topped with a 6-ounce crab cake. They will also eventually be adding crab dip and pretzels.
The couple are also looking at adding lunch specials and other menu items.
A big factor into feeling comfortable taking on a second business, the couple said, rests on the town of Strasburg.
Bretzel’s opened about a year and a half ago during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ruff said they haven’t felt many of the effects that have beset other businesses.
“People told us we were crazy for opening up during a pandemic, but we never would have known there was a pandemic for as busy as we’ve been,” he said. “I think that’s because the town wanted to get out and support local businesses. This town stuck together and helped everybody out."
McDonald had been working as a vendor at the Strasburg Emporium, dropping off baked goods now and then, and that led to an opportunity to open the bakery and cafe there.
The success of the shop and expanding into Crabby Maggie’s has led to both McDonald and Ruff leaving their full-time jobs with FedEx
“Salarywise, it was a leap of faith. But as of right now, the faith is definitely on our side,” said Ruff, who was a manager for several years at FedEx.
Though the two businesses are different, Ruff said he believes both can be operated under the same management style.
“It’s really fast-paced here [at Crabby Maggie’s]. We’ve already been selling out of everything. But it’s the same kind of clientele — typically higher end and older,” he said. “They can be run the same way even though they have different aspects. I think after we dial Maggie’s in, they’ll run the same way.”
McDonald will cook and oversee operations at Bretzel’s while Ruff will cook and handle business at Crabby Maggie’s.
A future goal is to combine the two locations.
