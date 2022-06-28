James Ruff, left, and Gina McDonald, owners of Bretzel’s Hand Crafted Breads and Treats, recently acquired Crabby Maggie’s Seafood Restaurant in Strasburg, which is a block from their bakery. The couple hold some of the favorites of Crabby Maggie’s, including James’ plates of mac and cheese, crab cakes, and cole slaw, while Gina holds steamed shrimp and crabby Cajun fries.