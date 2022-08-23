EDINBURG — Volunteers, students and other environmental enthusiasts came out to the Shenandoah County Landfill on Thursday morning for the area’s Big Bug Bioblitz.
The event was coordinated by local nonprofit Sustainability Matters with help from local biology teacher Hannah Bement and Jim McNeil, an entomologist with the Smithsonian-Mason School of Conservation, as well as the State Arboretum of Virginia.
The kickoff to the Mowing for Monarchs project, it encouraged participants to collect a variety of bugs in the landfill’s pollinator garden to store in a freezer and later count and document.
The goal is to learn which insects are in the pollinator garden and its nearby monarch butterfly garden so volunteers can determine the best time of year for mowing different parts of the landfill’s 70 acres of grassland to maximize their potential for local pollinators.
“It’s been going wonderful,” McNeil said as he watched several of Bement’s students from Mountain Vista Governor’s School sweep through the pollinator garden in predetermined lines with giant butterfly nets collecting insects and plant material.
These types of projects are great for citizen science work, he said.
Over the summer, while the students were out of school, local residents volunteered to keep tabs on what was growing in the pollinator garden, but now that school is back in session, more than 100 of Bement’s juniors and seniors will be back at work doing what 17-year-old Natasha Van Meter called “education in a very tactile way.”
Surprised to see a large pilot pollinator garden project in the middle of rural Shenandoah County, especially a site that became a tourist destination during the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Wood High School senior said she’s glad to hear more about its progress toward improving the environment for pollinators.
“Lord knows we need it,” she said.
John Handley High School senior Ashley Truban, 16, was also surprised by the scale of the Making Trash Bloom project at the landfill, saying she didn’t know it was possible to have this kind of environmental intervention at a landfill.
“It’s cool to get hands on,” she said.
Making Trash Bloom involves planting wildflowers and tall grasses in various gardens at the landfill to not only attract pollinators to the area but also offer an alternative way of capping off unused portions of landfills with natural caps instead of plastic ones. After planting the gardens, volunteers and students then regularly document the plants that are growing.
The Big Bug Bioblitz offered the next step in the Making Trash Bloom project, allowing citizen scientists to see which insects those plants are attracting.
Thursday’s event included snacks and coffee from Friendly City Food Co-op in Harrisonburg.
Though the Big Bug Bioblitz had been planned for several weeks, Van Meter called Thursday’s student field trip “impromptu” and said that Bement, the scientific programs coordinator for Sustainability Matters, contacted students to be part of the insect collection.
Of the 100 or so students who will be part of the project in Shenandoah County this school year and an additional 100 in Rappahannock County, 12 came out to the landfill on Thursday.
Van Meter was glad to sign up and said if Thursday’s field trip was any indication of what the rest of the school year will look like, “I am really looking forward to this year.”
For more info about Making Trash Bloom, visit facebook.com/SustainabilityMattersVA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.