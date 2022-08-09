WOODSTOCK — The Basye man accused of firing a bullet at Shenandoah County sheriff’s deputies was denied bond Friday as his attorney argued a substance abuse problem led to the incident.
Branden Fauber, 39, is due back in Shenandoah County General District Court at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 for a preliminary hearing on the two charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer he is facing.
The charges stem from Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to his residence around 10 p.m. on June 24 for a report of a suspicious person, Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley stated during the bond hearing Friday.
A person known to him was outside the residence and told the two deputies who arrived on scene that Fauber was inside with a firearm, Wiseley continued. Deputies knocked on the door, identified themselves but received no response.
It wasn’t until about 12:11 a.m. when the deputies saw a flashlight shining out into the backyard in a scanning motion, Wiseley said. A gunshot was then heard, and one of the deputies reported hearing the bullet go “whizzing” by their head, Wiseley said.
The two deputies became pinned where they were taking cover, Wiseley continued. Around 4:30 a.m., a SWAT team responded and discussions began to have Fauber exit the house safely, Wiseley said. He was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office previously stated.
Fauber’s privately retained attorney, Timothy Johnson, argued that Fauber stated he was on methamphetamine at the time and fired only one round at the deputies, believed to be from a 9mm handgun. The act was not reckless “under the circumstances” and not targeted at law enforcement, Johnson said.
“He understands what’s going on here,” Johnson said of the charges he’s facing, adding he wouldn’t be a threat to the community or miss court dates.
Family members of Fauber were at court ready to testify in support of him, Johnson said. They were not called on during the hearing.
Wiseley argued Fauber was the originator of the suspicious person’s report that led to law enforcement officers being summoned and who identified themselves two hours before the gunshot.
“The nature of the offense itself is so severe,” Wiseley said.
Johnson added that Fauber didn’t have a history of violence, with only a 2018 driving under the influence charge on his record. He’d seek treatment if he was released, Johnson said. Fauber was a contractor who helped move mobile homes within a two- or three-hour radius of the area, Johnson added.
With the prior DUI charge, Judge Amy Tisinger said, Fauber had a substance abuse issue he wasn’t able to take care of and had reappeared with this latest incident. The incident was too “egregious” for a bond, Tisinger also said.
“It is an extremely serious situation,” Tisinger said.
Fauber remains in custody at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. He has a right to appeal the bond denial.
