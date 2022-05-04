Boo’s Books, a children's bookstore in Woodstock, is helping put books on school library shelves in Shenandoah County.
John and Kara Fogle, owners of Boo's Books, grew up in Shenandoah County — John in Fort Valley and Kara in Woodstock. Boo’s Books opened in July 2020 and is located inside of Fort Valley Nursery Garden Center and Cafe, where John works as the nursery manager.
Kara now home-schools her three children after previously teaching at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg for two years and in Orange County for a year.
“When we started a family, she decided to stay home and help with our children, but Kara has always had a heart for education and children's literature,” John said.
The couple came up with the idea of opening a children's bookstore, a childhood dream of Kara's. “I always wanted to have a bookstore ever since I was like a little girl, so we just kind of decided to go for it and give it a shot to see what happens,” Kara said.
Boo’s Books was named after Kara’s grandmother Beulah Weavers, who was a teacher and librarian in Shenandoah County. “Her name was Beulah but she went by Boo, so we decided to name the bookstore after her,” Kara said.
With Kara’s love for education and literature, she wanted to find a way to give back to the community while also introducing kids to quality literature. At the start of 2022, John made a Facebook post asking the community to come to the bookstore to donate their used children’s books. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcover books for $2. Half of all used book sales are donated to local schools so that they can buy new books for their libraries.
“When we did our first Facebook post about the donations, we had principals responding back saying how much they loved the idea,” John said.
In three months, Boo’s Books earned about $330 and made its first donation to W.W. Robinson Elementary. “Each quarter of the year we’re picking another school. So now we’re raising money for Sandy Hook Elementary,” John said. “We’re gonna do Honey Run Elementary, then we’re going to do the middle schools and high schools so that we evenly distribute money to the different schools in the county.”
The concept of accepting donations brought a lot of excitement to the community, and having a used books section has brought in a lot more people to the bookstore. Even though Kara no longer teaches in the school system, the donations have allowed her to contribute and give back to county schools.
“It’s a way for me to still feel connected to the school system since I am not teaching anymore, but I can still give back to them in some way,” Kara said.
The Fogles are always open to more children's book donations. Learn more about the donation process at the Boo’s Books Facebook page or visit the bookstore at Fort Valley Nursery in Woodstock.
