NEW MARKET — You meet some interesting people when you run a music store and repair shop. Among the interesting people that Ben Miller has met since opening Valley Pike Music in the historic building that also houses the Chamber of Commerce is country musician Chris Stapleton's harmonica player.
But meeting interesting people has been the case for Miller for years, ever since he began helping out in his father's music shop. Now, he gets to carry on the legacy that's been left to him.
Miller's father, Doug, had been owner and operator of M & M Musical Instruments Services for 30 years and retired last year.
"It's understandable after that long," Ben Miller said. He was given many of the tools used in that shop and when approached to move into the space where Valley Pike Music currently resides, he couldn't pass up the opportunity.
"The regulars have been finding me and I'm thankful for that," Miller said. "Repair shops thrive on regulars."
Miller said he wanted to open the shop to carry on his father's legacy and because working with instruments and playing music is all he's known. He remembers making his rounds at local schools teaching lessons and repairing instruments with his father.
"It makes you feel good to help with kids and do lessons," Miller said.
Having his own space and continuing to help others through instrument repairs is a dream come true, Miller said. He can't imagine doing anything else.
"I love it," he said. "If you're into music and work in a music store, how bad could it be?"
Valley Pike Music is located at 9386 S. Congress St. in New Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.