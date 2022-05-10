A group of Central High School seniors are making sure no student goes hungry by opening a new food bank.
Spanish teacher Heather Walters and English teacher Todd Wargo had their senior classes come up with ideas for a community service project, a requirement for graduation.
Between the two classes, 15 students had to come up with an idea for their senior service project. The classes came up with the idea to start a food pantry at the school to decrease “food insecurity,” with the hope of helping other students at Central.
“This evolved from simply planning on doing an hour at the food bank to maybe we can leave a legacy at Central High School and start a food pantry,” Wargo said.
The senior classes made a presentation talking about food insecurity in Shenandoah County. According to the presentation, about 20% of Shenandoah County children do not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
“If you look at our numbers for the county, you can see that we have a lot of students in need,” Walters said.
Geoscience teacher Chris Kaznosky contacted the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which gathers food donations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food distributors, food retailers, and other local and national sources, to distribute food throughout the communities it serves.
Kaznosky is a personal donor to the BRAFB and learned about the Good Food School Market program, a BRAFB program that partners with schools to distribute food at high school-based pantries.
The BRAFB is currently partnering with Harrisonburg High School and Broadway High School in the Good Food School Market program and has visited those schools regularly throughout the school year.
After learning about the program, Kaznosky contacted BRAFB to see if Central could become a partner. BRAFB agreed to visit the school on Wednesday afternoon.
BRAFB delivered 3,844 pounds of food to distribute to all students and staff at Central. The food included canned tuna, chicken noodle soup, macaroni and cheese, rice, peanut butter, jelly, canned mixed fruit, cereal, pancake mix, and fresh produce.
All of the food choices were made by the 15 students involved with the project. The students also volunteered by helping set up tables and displaying the food.
The food drive was open to all Central students and staff, and they could take as much food as they wanted.
“It is not restricted by financial need and the reason why is to destigmatize food insecurity,” Kaznosky said.
“They get to pick whatever they want or whatever their family might want to take home to feed themselves,” BRAFB spokesperson Les Sinclair said. “They know what their families are going to eat so we try to minimize the waste and maximize the usefulness of the food that’s here.”
Brianna Spence, a Central senior and volunteer in the food pantry, explained how having the food pantry open to everyone at the school was important in allowing students to not feel judged when selecting the food they needed or wanted.
“We don’t want to have kids at our school who are dealing with food insecurity to feel ashamed, but having all students come out kind of helps break that stigma down,” Spence said.
Any leftover food was placed in an unused room inside the school that was cleaned and adapted by the students to be able to store food. Extra leftover produce was also placed in a refrigerated area to store and keep fresh.
“Any food that was leftover will be bagged the next day and be provided to other students in need, as CHS counselors see fit,” Kaznosky said.
Walters expressed amazement at how everyone came together to pull off the event with BRAFB.
“Being able to take care of the students while they’re here in the building but knowing that now that we’re also taking care of them at home, it makes me speechless,” Walters said. “It makes my heart feel full that we’re doing something really good for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.