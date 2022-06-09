The developer of a proposed apartment complex in Woodstock has modified its plans, including reducing the size of the building and the number of units.
Woodstock Town Council received an update Tuesday from 752 Main Street LLC on its proposed apartment building to be built on the site of the site of Naked Bear RV Service and Repair.
Ashley Kyle from Roth-Jackson, a representative of 752 Main Street LLC, said the company revised its proposal based on comments made at a public hearing on May 3.
752 Main Street LLC is seeking a special use permit to modify the town's height limits to build a modern-style apartment building with a rooftop gym, an elevator and space for businesses on the ground floor.
Some of the revisions made include reducing the the density of the building, giving it a more traditional exterior design, adding landscape plantings, and creating patios on the side of the building.
The building's footprint reduced from 18,588 square feet to 14,870 square feet, with the total commercial floor area reduced from 16,500 square feet to 11,300 square feet and total residential floor area reduced from 57,352 square feet to 36,780 square feet.
And instead of 54 units there will be 48 units — 30 instead of 36 one-bedroom apartments along with 12 two-bedroom units and six studios.
“It’s appreciated that you took public opinion into consideration,” Town Council member A. Paje Cross told Roth-Jackson.
The town has not made a decision on the project. The project still needs to go through the Planning Commission for a recommendation to Town Council, which will make the final decision.
Also on Tuesday, before the Town Council meeting started, there was a joint public hearing between the Town Council and Planning Commission regarding a proposed amendment to include the town’s existing 2019 Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Master Plan to the town’s comprehensive plan. With no public comments, Mayor Jeremy McCleary closed the joint public hearing.
The Town Council also unanimously voted Tuesday to appropriate funds to upgrade the audio/visual equipment in Town Hall meeting spaces for electronic meetings and calls. It is estimated to cost around $15,000 for the upgrades.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Town Council approved the adoption of the budget for fiscal years 2022-2023 and the appropriation of funds. The total budget was $17.8 million, with a the real estate property tax rate of 13 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Council members Michael Funkhouser, Jacqueline Lambert, A. Paje Cross, Alicia Gutshall, Stephen Heishman, Frank Haun, and McCleary attended Tuesday's meeting.
The next Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 5 at the Town Office Council Chambers.
