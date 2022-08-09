New Market has put the building given to the town by the American Legion on the market for $425,000.
Earlier in the year, American Legion Post 166 in New Market gifted the town the deed to its building and property. Located at 202 E. Old Cross Road, the American Legion building was erected in 1982. The building is nearly 9,000 square feet and located on around 2 acres of land. Inside, the building consists of the main floor, which is an open-spaced area, a basement that has a dining/bar area, a kitchen, and bathrooms on both floors.
Post 166 Vice Commander Mitch Chambliss says it was tough for the post to keep the building because of infrastructure costs and aging membership.
“We had 125 members but most of them were not from this area,” Chambliss said.
At the beginning of the year, the post decided to donate the deed of the building and property to the town. At a special Town Council meeting on Jan. 31, council voted to accept the donation.
At the time, the town had no plans for what to do with the property. However, in April, the town decided to put it up for sale.
New Market Town Manager J. Todd Walters said that when the post donated the deed to the town, it requested that the money from the building stay in New Market and be used toward something in the community.
“Our plan is to take whatever proceeds we get from selling that and actually put it into the community center,” Walters said.
Originally, the post decided not to sell the property on its own because members wanted the building to be donated and used by the town. Chambliss says it was tough to see the post give up the building but he approves of the town’s decision to put the property up for sale and spending the money on the community center. “I hope that they do sell it,” Chambliss said.
According to Walters, even though the post itself did not want to sell the property, it supported the town’s decision to sell the property. “They just wanted the money to stay within the community and serve the community,” Walters said.
