WOODSTOCK — The case of the Edinburg man accused of shooting at several law enforcement officers in August 2020 is scheduled to be heard again in July as a psychological evaluation still needs to be completed.
Sean Patrick Dempsey, 26, of the 5000 block of Back Road, is charged with eight counts of attempting to murder a police officer.
Seven of those counts involve Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office deputies. One of the counts involves a Virginia State Police trooper.
Dempsey is also charged with one count of using a firearm in an attempt to harm a police officer.
The charges stem from Shenandoah County deputies responding to a disturbance on Back Road on Aug. 20, 2020, to find two men fighting.
Deputies saw one of the men with a long firearm and retreated to Back Road to take cover behind the patrol vehicles, according to the complaint. One deputy reported hearing numerous rounds of ammunition hit a vehicle.
Officers traded fire with Dempsey, who then fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.
Authorities later found Dempsey at Winchester Medical Center, where they arrested him. Sheriff’s deputies searched Dempsey’s residence and found ammunition and eight firearms — three rifles, two shotguns, two revolvers and one pistol.
He was booked at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on Aug. 21, 2020, where he remains held without bond.
Shenandoah County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Black continued the case Wednesday to 10 a.m. July 20 at the request of Dempsey’s attorney, Molly Newton, as a second psychological evaluation for her client still needs to be done.
A first evaluation, determining sanity at the time of the incident, was done over the weekend. Dempsey appeared at the hearing by video conference from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail, where he remains held without bond.
But in January, Newton requested the second evaluation, which seeks to establish if there was intent behind the alleged offense. That evaluation had not been done yet, Newton said.
The second evaluation is allowed under state code 19.2-271.6, recently passed by the General Assembly, Newton has said. Whereas sanity at the time of the offense can acquit a defendant in a case, determining a lack of intent during it could lead to a less severe penalty, Newton has said.
A closed hearing to determine if public funds were eligible for the second evaluation was held, as Newton is a privately retained attorney for Dempsey. She declined to say after that hearing what the results were as the hearing is under seal.
Hopefully the second evaluation will be done by the next court date, Black said, as completing it was the basis of the continuance on Wednesday.
A four-day trial for the case was previously called off twice due to a need to review video footage of the incident by Newton and the requests for the evaluations.
