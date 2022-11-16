WOODSTOCK — When Susie Jett started working at the Woodstock Community Theatre in 1972, she and the other employees were paid $5 per night regardless of how many hours they worked.
She started on concessions but later became a ticket-taker, where she would be on the sidewalk outside the theater for hours at a time. That went on for years until the theater moved the ticket-takers inside.
On Friday, Jett celebrated 50 years of working at the theater, and the 66-year-old has no plans to quit anytime soon.
Though technically retired, she still works there part time and still sells tickets.
“It’s a part-time job that I’ve never quit,” she said.
A lot has changed over the years, she said, including the theater’s renovation of its upstairs theater and the addition of a third theater on the ground floor.
Originally, both screens would show the same film, she said, but now each one shows a different film.
In the projection room, she recalled, “A guy sat up there, and he ran the projectors and he would fall asleep and we would have to ring the bell for him, because he would stay up there in that little room all by himself.”
The busiest she ever remembers the theater was when it was showing “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004.
“We had that almost two months and every night it was a sellout,” she said.
Jett was 16 when she started working at the theater, along with her older and younger sisters who worked there at different times.
One of her favorite memories is how she and her sister, Donna, looked so much alike that they would confuse their co-workers, especially one day when the sisters wore the same blouse.
While Jett was doing concessions, her sister was outside selling tickets.
“And people would say, how’d you get in here so fast?” she recalled.
At the time, they worked for William Dalke Jr., who had taken over for his father, William Dalke Sr. When Dalke Jr. died, Jett recalled that Timmy Dalke took over running the theater.
Though she pursued other full-time work over the years, she always kept up at the theater.
“I’m not a job hopper,” Jett said.
“When I finished school, I worked at Wrangler for 25 years,” she said.
Then she worked at Smokin’ Jarhead BBQ and then at Shaffers Catering for 6½ years before working as a cook for Shenandoah County Public Schools.
Jett had planned to retire in June 2020 but pushed up that date to March when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The theater was closed for several months during the pandemic, but Jett said that current owner Kenny Garman and his son, Shawn, paid the staff from the money they received from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“It’s just a part-time job that I enjoy,” Jett said. “I love the people. I’ve met a lot of friends.”
Time has flown by, she said, and it’s hard to believe she’s been there for 50 years.
“The men had to wear ties,” she said. “And now they wear holey jeans and anything else. I’m still old school, so I try to do what I was brought up to do.”
