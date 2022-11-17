On Friday, the Shenandoah Alliance For Shelter will host its 31st annual Empty Bowl Soup Supper to highlight homelessness and food insecurity while raising money for local programs.
The dinner will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Central High School, 1147 Susan Ave., Woodstock.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students, and each ticket comes with a handmade donated bowl plus the choice of two servings of soup and rolls, cookies and a beverage.
Organizers are excited to hold the dinner again in person following two years of virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Executive Director Katie Furneisen.
All proceeds from dinner tickets, a silent auction and a dessert lottery will go to the shelter and any programs not already funded by grants, Furneisen said.
Traditionally, she said, the shelter’s main focus with the dinner is to highlight food security during National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, which runs nine days from Nov. 12 to 20.
But the shelter’s focus this year is to also highlight the problem of homelessness around the area through information that will be provided during the event.
Because of the pandemic, she said, a lot of local residents are struggling with available rentals or with maintaining rent and housing they can afford.
In addition to more than 220 handcrafted pottery bowls, the dinner will also feature about 30 wood-turned bowls by local members of the Woodturners of the Virginias.
Four soups have been donated for the event: beef barley by the Triplett Tech Culinary Arts Program, cream of potato from Shaffer’s Catering, chicken noodle from local resident Jimbo Stout and autumn gold squash, a vegan and gluten-free option, from Swover Creek Farms.
Guests will get to choose their bowl and can enjoy their soup from a disposable bowl to keep their wooden or ceramic bowls clean. They can choose two servings of the same soup or try two different soups.
Donating rolls for the event are Swover Creek Farm, Walmart in Woodstock, Food Lion and area resident Karen Fansler-Ryan.
Donating cookies are Faith Lutheran Church, Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren, St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Mount Zion Lutheran Church, and residents Christine Furneisen, Imogene Ryman, Belinda McCleary and Anna Barb.
The event planning team plans to either purchase or make iced tea as well.
Additionally, donors are providing food for the dessert lottery and items for the silent auction, including larger wooden and ceramic pieces that include bowls from past dinners that were donated back to the cause.
“We do this year have some vintage bowls,” said Katie Furneisen.
This year’s pottery bowls (and the number of bowls they made) were created by Kary Haun (36), Miranda Long (28), Barbarah Robertson (six), George Van Dyke (32), Chuck Brome (30), Gail King of Mill Creek Pottery (30) and Sarah Kohrs (60).
“[Kohrs] was, I would say, our most prolific potter this year,” Furneisen said.
For tickets, go to allianceforshelter.com/events.html or call the Alliance for Shelter at 540-459-3212.
