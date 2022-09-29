Shenandoah County students can become certified firefighters through a new course being offered at Triplett Tech.
Fire Academy, a yearlong course open to juniors and seniors, allows students to apply for their state firefighter certification if they pass a practical and written exam at the end of the course.
“If they pass their practicals and written exam, they become firefighters. They just have to wait until they’re 18 to go inside the burning building,” said Summer Ruhling, a Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue training captain and Fire Academy instructor.
Local fire departments donated equipment to use in the course, and grant money paid for seven sets of gear that cost $5,000 each.
The class meets at Shenandoah County’s Fire and Rescue Training Center in Edinburg.
Topics covered in lessons so far include personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus assembly and buddy breathing exercises. There have also been drills in which students must equip their gear and equipment in a timely manner.
Chief Richard Funkhouser, a Fire Academy instructor and lead instructor for the county’s volunteer academy, said the training at Triplett Tech is nearly identical to training that adults receive.
“We’re kind of replicating what we do for the volunteer academy,” Funkhouser said.
Out of the 14 students enrolled in Fire Academy, Ruhling said seven are volunteering with fire and rescue departments.
Central High School junior Maya Johnson said her family’s involvement with volunteering for fire and rescue influenced her to join Triplett Tech’s Fire Academy.
“A lot of my family is part of a volunteer organization or volunteered before. This seems like a lot of fun,” she said.
Mountain View High School junior Ashlynn Whitman quickly became interested when the Fire Academy program was offered.
“A firefighter said that I should get in the class, so I did because I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” she said.
Whitman said she did not know what to expect from the program, but she has enjoyed it so far and hopes to get a career in the field after high school.
“It’s something I want to do,” she said.
While the program has been around for just over a month, Ruhling said teaching the class has been a joy.
“I feel like I’ve already bonded with them a lot and made a little family of my own,” she said.
Ruhling said most jurisdictions require firefighters to also become certified in EMT — which students can also accomplish in another Triplett Tech course, allowing them to be certified in both EMT and Firefighter I by their high school graduation.
Ruhling said the program hopefully will help with outreach as it has become more difficult over the years for fire and rescue to get volunteers and career staff.
“We’re hoping between Triplett and the volunteer academy that we can boost that level up,” she said.
