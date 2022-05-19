A building that once housed the former Fulling Mill in Mount Jackson burned to the ground Monday evening.
The blaze at 11829 Orkney Grade was reported at 6:07 p.m., Derrick Dotson, Shenandoah County assistant fire marshal, said by phone Tuesday. The fire was reported to be heavy on the building’s west end, then engulfed the entire building. Crews were on scene within eight minutes.
Flames burned through an overhead power line, causing it to fall and become exposed, Dotson said. That made it difficult to use water to extinguish the blaze, which was done entirely from outside of the building.
The downed wire, from Shentel, also caused internet and phone outages to customers in Orkney Springs, Dotson said. The services weren’t restored until Tuesday morning. Va. 263 was also closed during the firefight.
The building was purchased about two years ago as part of a restoration project by the owner, Dotson said. The building, built in 1786, used to be a fish cannery and home to several other businesses through the years.
“It had a lot of history,” Dotson said.
The fire was reported to be under control at 7:52 p.m. Monday, but units did not clear the scene until 9:15 p.m., he said.
Heavy timber used to construct the building resulted in smoldering rubble that could last until today, Dotson said.
No injuries were reported as no one was occupying the building. A cause remains under investigation, but it was ruled as accidental with no signs of suspicious activity, Dotson said.
Responding units came from Mount Jackson, New Market, Orkney Springs, Conicville, Edinburg, the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Jackson Police Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
