A member of the Woodstock Fire Department has been charged with setting an abandoned building on fire.
Around 9:53 p.m. on Friday, the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for a structure fire at 402 W. Locust St. in Woodstock, according to a news release from the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department.
The building was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The structure was a 1902 multistory wood frame abandoned building owned by Lena Frances Keegan, the release stated.
During the fire investigation, agencies were able to secure surveillance video that showed a person wearing distinctive clothing standing in the front yard of the property about 30 minutes prior to the fire being reported, according to the news release.
The Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Ray Boyd Kerns of Toms Brook without incident for one felony count of burning or destroying any other building or structure and one felony count of intentionally destroying, defacing, or damaging a building.
Kerns is being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. During the initial phase of the investigation, Kerns was noted as wearing clothing that matched the surveillance video. Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department Inc. The Woodstock Fire Department assisted in the investigation that led to Kerns’ arrest and remains cooperative with law enforcement, the news release stated.
Fire and rescue crews reported the fire was under control around 2:09 a.m. on Saturday.
First responders from Woodstock, Edinburg, Toms Brook, and Strasburg Volunteer fire departments, Mount Jackson Volunteer Rescue and Fire, Woodstock and Strasburg volunteer rescue squads, and Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.
The Woodstock Police Department, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.
Keegan is the subject of a missing persons investigation that began in August 2021 when her family reported her missing. In early June, law enforcement searched the Locust Street property as well as her home on Lee Street and her daughter’s home in Maurertown.
Anyone in and around the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving at 540-459-3503.
