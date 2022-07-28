WOODSTOCK — Charges against the former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee accused of filming children in a bathroom will go before a grand jury next month.
Stemming from an alleged July 19, 2021, incident, John Sims, 37, of Front Royal, is charged with one count of knowingly taking part or participating in the filming, photography or other production of child pornography; one count of knowingly possessing child pornography; and three counts of knowingly and intentionally creating any video graphic or still image of a nonconsenting person under 18.
Sims waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a Tuesday hearing in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. During preliminary hearings prosecutors present evidence to prove there is probable cause for the case to continue. At the end of a preliminary hearing, a judge can determine if there is enough probable cause and send it to a grand jury for indictment or drop the case.
Shenandoah County JDR Judge Chad Logan asked if Sims knew what he was waiving, to which the defendant responded, "Yes, your honor."
The next grand jury — which determines if there is enough evidence to go to trial — is scheduled to meet on Aug. 10.
Sims is represented by attorney Jessica Richardson of Alexandria. The case had previously been continued because she was ill.
Sims was arrested July 23 after a cellphone was found in the boys bathroom of Sandy Hook Elementary School, where he worked for the parks and recreation department’s KidzRec program, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
Sims was charged in August with one count of production of child pornography and one count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor after police searched his phone following the initial charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Sims for the initial charges, his phone contained a video of a boy using the restroom, exposing the child’s genitals and his face. Another video showed two boys using a urinal. There was also a photo of a boy exposing his genitals.
Court documents also say that law enforcement officials found evidence of Sims attempting to place the phone in the restroom.
The August charges resulted from when the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force “dumped” the contents of the phone, the complaint states. An investigator with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office then observed an image of a child using the restroom that authorities say was similar to those found on the cellphone during the July investigation.
Sims was released July 30 on a $50,000 bond for the initial charges with the stipulation that he reside with his grandmother in Woodbridge and several other conditions. For the August charges, Sims was granted a $10,000 unsecured bond.
