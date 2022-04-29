WOODSTOCK — The case of the Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation Department employee accused of filming children in a bathroom has been continued to next month.
John Sims, 37, of Front Royal, is due back in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. May 12.
Sims is charged with one count of knowingly taking part or participating in the filming, photography or other production of child pornography; one count of knowingly possessing child pornography; and three counts of knowingly and intentionally creating any video graphic or still image of a nonconsenting person under the age of 18 from a July 19 incident.
Sims was arrested July 23 after a cellphone was found in the boys’ bathroom of Sandy Hook Elementary School, where Sims worked for the Parks and Recreation Department’s KidzRec program, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.
Sims was charged in August with one count of the production of child pornography and one count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor after police searched his phone following the initial charges.
According to a criminal complaint against Sims for the initial charges, his phone contained a video of a boy using the restroom, exposing the child’s genitals and his face. Another video showed two boys using a urinal. There was also a photo of a boy exposing his genitals.
Multiple videos of Sims attempting to place the phone in the restroom were also found.
The August charges stem from when the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force “dumped” the contents of the phone, the complaint states. An investigator with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office then observed an image of a child using the restroom in which his face and genitals were fully exposed.
Sims was released July 30 on a $50,000 bond for the initial charges with the stipulation that he reside with his grandmother in Woodbridge and several other conditions. For the August charges, Sims was granted a $10,000 unsecured bond.
His attorney, Jessica Richardson, of Alexandria, could not be reached for comment on a reason for the continuance.
