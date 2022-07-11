Fresh Water Fellowship of Woodstock has found its niche with people looking for a low-key, Bible-based nondenominational worship experience.
The church, led by Pastor Brian Lloyd with help from his wife, Sheila, has been meeting in a storefront on Main Street, but now that the building is being sold and the new owner is raising the rent, the fellowship is looking for a new home.
“It doesn’t have to be a store on Main Street … or a church building,” Brian Lloyd said. “We’d be happy to meet in a bar.”
He said they’ve extended a request to the community to see if other area churches have room to share or have a suitable vacant building that Fresh Water could rent.
Having received a few suggestions and heard from a man whose family owns a vacant church building that might work out, they’re keeping their options open.
“It’s just kind of following God,” said Brian Lloyd. “God has a plan for this little church.”
Fresh Water Fellowship has met for about 10 years, first under the leadership of Pastor Bryan and Aimee Patrick. The Lloyds helped for a while before feeling called to Texas. When they learned the Patricks were leaving Fresh Water, they answered God’s call to return to Woodstock. They began leading the church in June 2018.
Brian Lloyd ministers with a focus on Jesus but without all the “hoopla” he said he’s seen from other churches.
“I take everything I know about church, and I don’t do that,” he said. "It’s about spreading the love of Jesus.”
Except for a women’s Bible study and family Bible study, the church generally restricts its programming to Sunday worship with lunch afterward.
“You can be so busy about the work of Christ that you forget to focus on Jesus,” said Sheila Lloyd.
“You’re supposed to be led to do it,” she said. “It shouldn’t wear you out.”
Their church is small but growing and has a congregation of about 25 adults and many children between the ages of 1 and 15.
Looking ahead to their move, they’re hoping for a location that will allow them space to better minister to children and families as well as accommodate fellowship meals and larger gatherings. They would also love a location with outdoor space to allow a safe playground for children.
Brian Lloyd attended a Christian college, but his degree is in economics.
He was a car restoration expert before suffering a massive stroke in 2014 at the age of 46. The stroke affected his left side, and he’s now on permanent disability.
Though an ordained minister who’s registered with the state to perform ceremonies such as weddings, he doesn’t receive a salary from the church.
His wife teaches piano lessons, usually meeting students at their storefront church.
The Lloyds, both 54, were raised as Christians, but he said they felt called to serve in a nondenominational capacity.
“I’m not trying to be some rebel,” he said. “I had no real interest in doing this but God had other plans.”
Since he can’t do his previous work as a mechanic restoring Ferraris, he said he’s glad to have a new focus.
“Through that loss of my vocation, God taught me something about surrender and he taught me something about rebirth,” Lloyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.