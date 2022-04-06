As the weather gets warmer, the cherry blossoms begin to bloom in the Shenandoah Valley.
But just as it seemed spring weather had arrived this year, the cold weather reappeared and temperatures as low as 17 degrees were recorded the morning of March 29. According to research conducted at the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County, temperatures below 21 degrees can kill the blossoms on fruit crops completely.
Adam Marston, owner of Adam’s Apples in Woodstock, says that he was worried about the impact the below freezing temperatures could have had on his crops. Luckily, the cold snap didn’t do too much damage.
“That cold weather was bad. If we would’ve gotten a 22 degree night there’s not much to worry about but because we were getting below 20 the research says we should’ve had a lot of damage, but we really didn’t have too much,” Marston said late last week.
Most of Marston’s crops are apple trees, and the flowers on the trees have not fully bloomed yet. Marston said the trees still have around 10-15 days before they are in full bloom. Since the flowers have not fully bloomed, they were able to withstand the cold weather. However, once the flower is fully bloomed, that’s when the blossoms are at a higher risk of damage from frost.
“It changes through the different stages, but right at bloom is when you don’t want to get below 28 degrees,” Marston said.
Renee Sharpe, owner of Paugh’s Orchard in Quicksburg, said her trees haven’t begun to bloom yet but will most likely start in about a week. “Peaches are what will be blooming first and then a few weeks after the apples will start blooming,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe says that some of her trees are getting close to blooming but as far as she can tell at the moment, the cold weather hasn’t harmed the blooms.
Harman Brumback, owner of Woodbine Farm Market in Strasburg, primarily cultivates apples and peaches, but he also has cherries, plums, and apricots. The cold weather didn’t affect his apple and peach trees, but it did hurt the plums and apricots since they bloomed really early.
“Some peaches have bloomed, and apples are just beginning to leap out. We probably lost a few here and there but nothing significant,” Brumback said. “Of course, the apricots and the plums were in full bloom, I don’t think there’s much left of those.”
Brumback says that this year reminds him a lot of last year when the warm weather arrived early — causing some crops to bloom early — then the cold weather returned.
“Hopefully, we won’t get any extremes after this round and we can get through the season with another decent season,” Brumback said. “That’s our hope.”
Although some orchardists lost a few crops due to the cold weather, the loss is in some ways is a good thing. Marston explained that losing flowers due to the cold weather can help thin the trees, without the cost of chemicals or labor.
“We lost a little bit but it sounds like we lost a lot less than what we were maybe expecting,” Marston said. “Perhaps we got a little bit lucky but with weather like that, there’s not much you can do about it.”
There is still a long season left for these crops and with the weather being unpredictable, it’s hard to determine the outlook of the blooms.
Brumback says it’s important to keep a positive attitude when you’re in farming, saying “we’ll just have to wait and see how the season progresses, but hopefully everything will go well and we’ll have another successful season.”
