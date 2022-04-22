WOODSTOCK — A Galax man who stabbed another man outside the Strasburg Subway in February 2021 was sentenced to almost four years in prison Wednesday.
Justin Menefee, 29, of the 2000 block of Savannah Road, Galax, pleaded guilty in Shenandoah County Circuit Court to malicious wounding in exchange for 10 years in prison, with six years and four months suspended, leaving three years and eight months for him to serve.
A charge of malicious assault that Menefee was also facing was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
As part of the plea deal, Menefee was also sentenced to four years of supervised probation, followed by two years unsupervised probation.
During probation, Menefee must have no contact with the victim and must not enter Shenandoah County, unless he is traveling through it on Interstate 81 or US. 11 or ordered to meet with his probation officer.
The charges stem from Strasburg police responding to a call about a man with a stab wound to the chest at 3:38 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021, in the area of Subway at 390 E. King St.
Upon arrival, witnesses pointed to a green Dodge pickup truck that was at the intersection of King and Massanutten streets and stated the stabbing suspect was inside it, a criminal complaint states.
Police arrested Menefee, who was in the passenger seat of the truck.
According to the truck's driver, Menefee arrived at the restaurant to speak with his wife, who was with the victim smoking a cigarette behind the restaurant, the complaint states.
Menefee and the victim began arguing, and the driver of the truck attempted to separate the two, the complaint states. Menefee then swung his arm and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The victim ran toward the restaurant where he called for help from road workers in the area, according to the complaint. He was taken to Winchester Medical Center by ambulance and told police that before being stabbed, Menefee said he was going to kill him.
The complaint states that Menefee and the driver of the truck got back into their vehicle, where Menefee attempted to clean off the knife and threw it under the seat. Police searched the car and found a knife matching the description provided by the witness. Blood appeared to be on the blade.
Emergency room doctors were considering surgery for the victim because of the location of the stab wound, the complaint states.
Menefee was represented by Woodstock attorney Charles Ramsey. Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney Amanda Wiseley prosecuted the case. Judge Kevin Black heard the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.