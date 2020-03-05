NEW MARKET — Jon Henry's family began its business by selling produce at roadside markets in Mount Jackson, where they live. One roadside market became two, and eventually they realized a larger venue was the best way to make the business profitable.
In 2018, Henry's family bought the old BB&T building that sat abandoned on the busiest intersection in downtown New Market and made it Jon Henry General Store. It will celebrate its second birthday on Friday with an official founding date of March 1, 2018.
Jon Henry General Store features an assortment of Virginian, American, and fair-trade gifts, snacks, toys, provisions, memorabilia, crafts, and of course, produce.
Henry's family still operates their roadside markets as well.
Although the building was most recently a bank before becoming Jon Henry General Store, its roots are in the small town market. Before becoming a bank, it was Neff General Store. Henry said it's exciting to take it back to its roots.
On Friday the store will celebrate its birthday with a visit from the Chamber of Commerce, which will use ceremonial scissors to cut up birthday pies from Red Truck Bakery located in Warrenton.
A lot of changes have happened recently at the general store. Staff converted everything to a computer system that now takes EBT and SNAP. They've also been hosting a lot more events since opening, both on- and off-site.
Once a month the general store co-hosts a game night at Shenvalee Golf Resort, which is attended usually by between 25 and 40 players.
One of the exciting things about the digital conversion has been going through the store's guest book and seeing the diversity of people who have come through the store in the past two years.
"We've had people from Jerome to Japan," Henry said. "This little store in New Market has both a local audience and an international one."
Jon Henry General Store is located at 9383 N. Congress St.
