Normally on a sunny summer day, local honeybees would be flying around gathering pollen to make honey.
But during a fine mist between rainstorms on Monday morning, as students from the Blue Ridge Environmental Governor’s School gathered for a honeybee program on the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, the bees were keeping safe and dry in their hives.
Honeybees don’t fly when the sun isn’t out, said Rusty Foltz, a member of the Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“Which means that everybody is home,” he said.
Decked out in beekeeping suits, the group of about 20 students, most of them rising ninth-graders, got a close-up look at hundreds of bees that have made their homes in hives near the museum’s walking trails.
To make the bees a little more mellow so the students could interact with them, beekeepers lit a pine smoker near the hives.
The bees, noticing the smoke, react by engorging themselves with honey, which Foltz said makes them sleepy. The smoke also drives the queen bee farther into the hives for added protection.
A little smoke is OK, but he said the beekeepers are careful not to create too much or the bees will get angry.
Another option is to spray a safe bee repellent on the top of the hive, which drives the bees toward the bottom, allowing beekeepers to retrieve honey from each frame.
Foltz said that last year he retrieved 145 pounds of honey that way.
“That’s the whole reason I got into it is the honey is phenomenal,” he told the students.
Several of the students also sampled the honey straight from the honeycomb — which 14-year-old Shawn Fameni said was his favorite part of the program.
“It’s all really cool,” said Fameni, who will attend Millbrook High School in the fall.
Blue Ridge Environmental Governor’s School is a two-week program each summer for rising sixth- to ninth-graders that combines students who attend various public, private and home-school programs around the region.
Drawing from Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, the program also relies on teachers from various other schools to lead the summer classes.
The program is held from June 20 to 30 at Signal Knob Middle School in Strasburg, but teacher Paul Kraemer said the students have field trips on six of the nine days.
Blue Ridge offers five spheres of classes with two teachers per sphere, all of which have a focus on studying environmental science and its impact on the environment, said Director Sarah Stelzl.
Monday’s program, led by Kraemer, was for the Globalsphere.
The other spheres are Biosphere, Geosphere, Mediasphere and Sociosphere. Each year that a student is in the program, they switch to a new sphere of study.
To prepare for the program, Kraemer said the students built bee sanctuaries out of cardboard and paper with holes that allow various solitary bee varieties to enter.
The sanctuaries are as permanent as they last, Kraemer said.
This year is the 400th anniversary of the honeybee in America, beekeeper Denise Vowell pointed out.
Honeybees as we know them were introduced to America by European settlers to support crops they brought with them that only honeybees pollinate, Vowell said.
Before that, she said, native honeybees had died out.
Honeybees are social, making them different from many of the native, solitary bees.
“They have developed probably the most complex living arrangements in the insect kingdom,” Vowell said.
“Honeybees came to the United States in 1622 and they started swarming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.