Citing inclement weather in Wednesday night's forecast, Virginia Department of Transportation officials announced the postponement of sinkhole repairs on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.
The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. It is between Exit 264 at U.S. 211 in the New Market area and Exit 269 at Va. 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
At a Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, VDOT Residency Administrator Don Komara said crews have made a temporary patch on the hole.
VDOT officials said a revised repair date will be announced once plans are finalized.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work on the interstate, officials said.
— Staff Report
