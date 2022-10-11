WOODSTOCK — A judge said Wednesday that state law required him to dismiss charges against a man accused in a 2017 knife attack who has been found incompetent to stand trial.
Samual Jacob Homer, 23, sat in Shenandoah County Circuit Court, smiled and held up both thumbs after Judge Kevin C. Black dismissed the defendant’s charges of attempted murder, malicious assault and possession of child pornography. The judge dismissed the case against Homer without prejudice, which allows the commonwealth to bring the charges back.
Front Royal attorney David Walls represented Homer. Luray attorney and Homer’s court-appointed guardian ad litem Caleb Routhier also appeared at the hearing. Routhier states in a Sept. 28 brief that Virginia law requires the court to dismiss Homer’s charges. Black said he agreed with Routhier’s interpretation of the law.
“This isn’t a decision-making thing,” Black said. “The code says if this, then that, and, at this point, it looks like ... it’s not discretionary.”
Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley acknowledged that the state law ties the court’s hands in this situation. Wiseley said she’s reached out to Speaker of the House of Delegates C. Todd Gilbert about the law.
“The commonwealth’s concerned about the safety of the public and how there’s no oversight at all,” Wiseley said.
At the previously scheduled status hearing last month, Wiseley raised concerns about Homer’s status and told the court that, for months, it was unclear if the defendant was still in a treatment facility or had been released even though his most recent evaluation deemed him a danger. At the September hearing, the judge asked the parties to determine the next step and took note of Wiseley’s concerns about Homer’s status.
Shenandoah County authorities accused Homer of stabbing and wounding two people at an Edinburg park on May 18, 2017, and of possessing child pornography on April 16, 2017.
A grand jury handed up direct indictments against Homer on July 14, 2017, charging him with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of malicious assault resulting in injury and five counts of possession of child pornography. The court continued Homer’s case more than a dozen times over the course of the five years since his first appearance in July 2017 as the defendant underwent mental competency evaluations and treatment in a state facility.
Routhier states in a brief filed Sept. 28 that Virginia law as it pertains to Homer’s case provides several options: involuntarily commit the mentally incompetent criminal defendant declared unrestorable into a treatment facility for no more than 30 days; send the defendant to a training center; or dismiss the charges against the defendant on the date five years from the date of his arrest on the charges.
“Virginia has no indefinite civil commitment process for non-sex-offenders,” the brief states. “Other courts, after waiting years for competency to be unrestorable, have swallowed the bitter pill and released defendants into a mental hospital for a few months, for the hospital to just release them into the community.”
The court previously chose the option to send Homer to a training center. However, as Routhier notes, the state is phasing out training centers and is taking no new applicants. In 2019, the court ordered Homer involuntarily committed to a treatment facility, Routhier states. However, the court had to do this more than a dozen times because each commitment can only last up to 30 days, Routhier notes. The treatment provider has to keep filing for the commitments in order for the treatment to continue indefinitely. Western State Hospital chose not to keep filing commitments and recommended the court release Homer to the Amazing Lyf group home, Routhier states. Western State Hospital’s choice suggests they believe Homer did not need further commitment, Routhier adds.
“That leaves only the option of release, which the Court did not want to do, since Mr. Homer was still noted to be a danger to the community in his most recent involuntary commitment order,” Routhier states in the brief.
