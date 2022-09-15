A judge on Monday dismissed charges against a former child care center director accused of failing to report a claim of abuse.
Jamie Jill Pence, of Edinburg, faced a jury trial Monday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court for felony child endangerment and misdemeanor failing to report child abuse at Pollywog Place in Woodstock.
Pence appeared in court with her attorneys, William B. Allen III and C. Todd Gilbert.
However, Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley asked the court to dismiss the charges against Pence without prejudice by way of an order of nolle prosequi, in which the office advises it does not plan to prosecute the case at this time. The dismissal allows the commonwealth’s attorney to bring back the charges against Pence.
A Pollywog Place employee reported in October 2019 that then-teacher Katie LeDane physically and verbally abused a preschool child. The Virginia State Police investigated, and a grand jury indicted LeDane on Jan. 15, 2020, charging her with four counts of child abuse and two counts of assault and battery. The grand jury also indicted Pence, the executive director of Pollywog Place, on one count each of child abuse and for failing to report the incident.
But, as Wiseley explained in her motion, Pence acted at the direction of the Shenandoah County Department of Social Services by not reporting the abuse claims immediately. Rather, the department instructed Pence only to ensure LeDane was observed before moving ahead with its investigation, Wiseley states.
Wiseley notes “the Commonwealth is troubled with the idea that it was planning to prosecute (Pence) for endangering the health and safety of minor children by failing to remove LeDane from having contact with those children after learning of the allegations of suspected abuse; that LeDane continued to have access to those children for another two days after (Pence) was notified of the abuse; and that (Pence’s) failure to promptly review any video footage in an attempt to verify the allegations of physical abuse — when — at the same time, an agency of the Commonwealth entrusted with protecting children investigating allegations of child abuse, failed to do the exact same things while taking an additional step of directing and instructing (Pence) to also take no action until Nov. 1, 2019.”
Judge Dennis L. Hupp granted the prosecutor’s motion. Pence’s attorneys objected to Wiseley’s motion and argued the court should dismiss the charges against their client and not give the commonwealth the option to revive its case.
Hupp had scheduled a five-day jury trial to begin Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the court to reschedule Pence’s trial several times in 2020 and 2021.
Last October, the court reduced each of LeDane’s four felonies of child abuse to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all misdemeanors, per a plea agreement reached by the commonwealth’s attorney and the defendant. The agreement required that LeDane testify for the prosecution at Pence’s trial.
The court scheduled LeDane’s next appearance for Oct. 6. How the dismissal of Pence’s charges affects LeDane’s case remains uncertain.
Pollywog Place is actively licensed as a child care facility by the Virginia Department of Social Services through 2024. The department’s website shows the facility has had no violations of its license since its inspections in May 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.