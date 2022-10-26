A man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County last week and sparking a multiday search remains jailed without bond.
Mitchell Lee Markley Jr., 39, of no fixed address, appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court on Monday via video conference while in custody at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail.
Markley stands charged in Shenandoah County with abduction by force or intimidation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, entering a dwelling to commit assault and battery and grand larceny. Authorities arrested Markley on the charges on Friday afternoon. A magistrate ordered Markley held without bond at the jail until his Monday hearing.
District Judge Amy B. Tisinger presided over Markley’s first appearance on the Shenandoah County charges. Markley remains held at the jail without bond. Tisinger appointed attorney Charles Ramsey to represent Markley and scheduled the defendant’s next court appearance for Nov. 4.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has accused Markley of forcing his way into the victim’s residence on Fairway Drive in Basye sometime Wednesday morning, taking the woman against her will from the home and then fleeing the area in a Chevrolet Impala, previously reported stolen. Markley and the woman know each other, according to sheriff’s office information. Deputies responded to the residence after receiving calls from family members of both the woman and Markley reporting the possible abduction.
Agents with the sheriff’s offices in Shenandoah and Rockingham counties searched for Markley and the woman through Wednesday and into Thursday, authorities said. At one point, authorities say Markley ditched the Impala and stole a Dodge Dakota pickup. Law enforcement agents located the pickup and the victim around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Quickburg area north of New Market in Shenandoah County.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday afternoon that Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Markley driving a third vehicle, also reported stolen, near Broadway. Rockingham County deputies tried to stop Markley and their pursuit ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office. Officers on the scene apprehended Markley without incident and first took him to a nearby hospital for possible treatment of injuries from the crash before transporting him to the regional jail.
Shenandoah County General District Court online records indicate that Markley’s charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle occurred on Oct. 16 — three days prior to the reported abduction. The grand larceny occurred on Friday, records show.
Markley also stands charged in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court with three felony counts of eluding law enforcement. Markley faced a bond hearing on those charges Tuesday, but the case was continued. Court records show authorities allege two counts occurred on Thursday and a third on Friday.
