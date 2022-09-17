A Shenandoah County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a string of burglaries in New Market earlier this year.
Jakob David Harpine, 21, of New Market, appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court, where he entered guilty pleas to more than a dozen charges related to break-ins, burglaries and destruction of property that occurred in town in the spring.
Judge Dennis L. Hupp accepted a plea agreement reached between Harpine’s attorney, Aaron M. Burgin, and the commonwealth’s attorney. Hupp sentenced Harpine to serve eight months of a two-year prison term for one count of grand larceny. The judge imposed suspended jail and prison sentences for Harpine’s remaining charges and ordered Harpine to complete five years of supervised probation. Hupp scheduled a Nov. 16 hearing to review how much Harpine owes in restitution to the victims.
Harpine received the following punishments:
• One year, all time suspended, for felony destruction of property causing monumental damage
• Two years suspended for making a bomb threat
• 12 months in jail, all suspended, for each of two counts of petty larceny
• 12 months, all suspended, for each of two counts of entering property to commit a crime
• 12 months suspended for violating the fire prevention code
• Two years with one year and four months suspended, leaving eight months to serve, for grand larceny
• Two years, all suspended, for one count of grand larceny
• Two years, all suspended, for possessing stolen property with the intent to sell
• Two years, all suspended, for each of two counts of entering a structure to commit a crime
• Two years, all suspended, for felony destruction of property
• Two years, all suspended, for possession of burglary tools
• Two years, all suspended, for conspiring to commit larceny
A judge in Shenandoah County General District Court dismissed all charges against Harpine’s co-defendant, Donald Walter Mace, at an Aug. 5 hearing. The judge granted the commonwealth’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the charges by order of nolle prosequi, which allows the prosecutor to reinstate the charges.
The New Market Police Department responded to multiple reports between March 30 and April 1 of destruction of property, burglary and theft at a physician’s office at 9137 N. Congress St. and at Tache Home Fashion at 214 E. Old Cross Road.
Court documents state that suspects stole copper and aluminum wire, merchandise, bedding and carpet from Tache Home Fashion. Suspects also caused approximately $20,000 worth of damage to the building’s electrical supply and to HVAC systems on the roof, the documents state. Suspects left behind tools including pry bars, bolt cutters, a saw and lighters.
Authorities said suspects stole copper wire from the physician’s office and caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the building’s electrical supply.
A criminal complaint filed in the case states that Harpine voluntarily met with New Market police officers and told them he entered Tache Home Fashion at least six times and the physician’s office at least four times and stole wire from both buildings.
Harpine told officers that Mace joined him a couple of times at Tache Home Fashion, and they, along with others, would carry tools to cut the wire and test them to see if they were electrified. Harpine told police he took the copper wire to a scrap yard in Harrisonburg for money.
