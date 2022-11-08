A judge has ordered a Shenandoah County supervisor accused of damaging real estate signs to pay restitution and complete community service.
Bradley Glenn Pollack, 61, of Edinburg, appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court on Oct. 28 for an adjudicatory hearing on two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property.
Pollack, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors District 3 representative and a Woodstock-based attorney, defended himself and pleaded not guilty to both counts at the hearing. Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry served as the special prosecutor at the request of Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley.
At the end of the hearing, substitute Judge Ryan Nuzzo said he found the facts sufficient evidence to find Pollack guilty of the two counts. However, Nuzzo deferred the disposition of the cases to Oct. 27, 2023. The charges will be dismissed if Pollack remains on good good behavior, pays restitution to the victim, and completes community service, according to court documents. Nuzzo also ordered Pollack to not remove any signs or other property owned by Holler Realty.
Authorities accused Pollack of removing real estate signs from the area of Jennifer Court and Main Street in Edinburg on Sept. 13 and 14, 2021, between 8 and 10 p.m. both days. Criminal complaints filed in both cases state that a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office investigator saw Pollack remove the real estate signs. The sheriff’s office investigated the matter after it received a complaint that signs were being stolen and tampered with since late August. The sheriff’s office issued summonses to Pollack on Sept. 21, 2021, to appear in court on both charges.
Pollack also currently stands charged in Augusta County General District Court with a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy via computer.
