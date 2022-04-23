EDINBURG — Members of the nonprofit organization Sustainability Matters gathered at the Shenandoah County Landfill on Thursday to celebrate the kickoff of Phase 2 of the Making Trash Bloom project.
“It’s a great way to bring conservation to unexpected places,” said Sari Carp, the nonprofit's executive director. “This project has really captured the public imagination.”
Before a group of about 30 attendees, landfill employees hydroseeded native wildflower seeds with 900 gallons of water onto the living trash cell, said Brad Dellinger, the landfill's operations manager.
“This is the first time that we’ve done this,” he said.
Phase 2 of the landfill planting project represents many firsts.
It’s the first Making Trash Bloom plot to be seeded directly on a trash cell, the first to be hydroseeded and also the first location to experiment with phytocapping, which means using plants instead of plastic to cap off a landfill once it’s full.
Because the Shenandoah landfill is still in use, the group started with a small section to continue the project while they also expand the initiative to landfills in Rappahannock and Fairfax counties.
Shenandoah's Phase 2 follows the planting of a garden in early 2020, which helped the pilot program garner attention from national organizations that hope to continue the Making Trash Bloom project around the country.
Making Trash Bloom is so instrumental because it hasn’t been done before, said Jack Monsted, assistant curator for the Native Plant Trail at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce.
Elsewhere in the world, such as India and Australia, organizations have planted shrubs or trees on trash cells, but not wildflowers, Monsted said.
The flowers, he said, will not only provide a natural way to cap off landfills as they fill up but will also attract pollinators to offer continuous benefit to the environment.
“It will be an ever-changing landscape, I’m sure,” Monsted said.
Attending with her students was Hannah Bement, biology and ecology teacher at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, which has campuses in Middletown and Warrenton.
“What a revolutionary change that would be for landfill management to reclaim all this — thousands of acres of toxic land across the nation — and make this network of landfill habitat,” she said.
Encouraging her students to study the effects of the native plants growing on the trash cell, she also has them working to share their findings with the community, whether through videos, blogs or educational partnerships with area schools and museums.
“When we heard about the project we all kind of picked different things that we wanted to be involved in,” said Mountain Vista student Julianna Duke, 18.
She chose to work on a trifold that conveys information about the project.
Griffin Martin and Anne Larson, both 18, are working with a third student to create a short video series that spreads awareness of the environmental dangers that lawns or “green deserts” can create when they aren’t composed of native plants and grasses.
Brenna Gelormine, 18, and Mariah Garneau, 17, are working with a third student on a curriculum with the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum in Winchester to teach their patrons about native plants and also potentially cultivate a rooftop native plant garden.
Gelormine is also writing a blog post for Sustainability Matters’ website about personal sustainability practices and to explain what work the organization is doing with the governor’s school.
It’s all an effort to spread awareness about what Gen Z is doing to help with sustainability practices, she said.
Over the next couple of months, the students will keep coming out to the landfill with Bement to survey which plants are growing, which pollinators they’re attracting and how the plants contribute to erosion control. Then, she said, next year’s seniors will continue the project.
“Native plants [are] a real superpower,” Bement said. They turn “green deserts into living habitats.”
For more information on the project, visit sustainabilitymatter.earth.
