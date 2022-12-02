The third annual Christmas in the Valley event is lighting up the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds for the rest of the year with an outdoor drive-thru light show and a crafts village featuring nearly 30 vendors.
The event opened on Nov. 25 and will continue until Jan. 1, from Thursday to Sunday each week, except for Christmas Day.
The light show, which started in 2020, allows travelers from near and far to enjoy music, lights and various vendors in a family-friendly atmosphere from the comfort and warmth of their cars.
Last year, it welcomed more than 4,000 vehicles, and General Manager Dawn Burch expects about the same this year.
The light show is visible from Interstate 81, she said, “so we get a lot of travelers, too, out of state.”
They also have local repeat customers who come several times during the month.
Last year, the farthest people traveled to get there were from Texas and Washington state, she said, because they had seen it from the interstate.
The light show takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The cost is $25 per carload on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights or $20 on Thursday, which is Family Night.
The Christmas Village is open through Dec. 17 with hours from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
There, visitors can enjoy 29 vendors with holiday gifts, treats, ornaments and other decor.
“That’s more than in the past,” Burch said. “’Cause we kept them social-distanced last year.”
Food will also be for sale on Friday and Saturday, with offerings including corn dogs, pork rinds, deep-fried Oreos, kettle corn, candy bars, hot chocolate and cider.
Corporate sponsors are Valley Health, Criswell Ford, First Bank and LD&B Insurance and Financial Services.
Christmas in the Valley is offering new scenes and arrangements this year with a new tractor from Forrester Farm Equipment in Maurertown and Kubota equipment from Woodstock Equipment Co.
“Come out and visit,” Burch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.