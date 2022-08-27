The Loudoun County man who set fire to a Toms Brook house in 2019 because he was angry over a Confederate flag being displayed must serve prison time for arson, although attempted murder charges were dropped in a plea deal.
On Wednesday, Andrew Paul Tupin, 28, of Round Hill, appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to felony arson of a usually occupied dwelling and two felony counts of destruction of property.
Judge Kevin C. Black sentenced Tupin to a total of 20 years in a state penitentiary with 15 years suspended and 10 years of supervised probation upon release. Black sentenced Tupin per an agreement reached between Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley and defense attorney T. Kevin Wilson.
The judge also ordered Tupin to pay $21,500 in restitution to the family living in the house at the time of the fire and $1,500 to the property owner to cover the insurance deductible, Loving said. The owner’s home insurance provider could sue Tupin for its expenses related to the fire.
Specifically, Tupin was sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended for arson and five years, all time suspended, for each destruction of property count. Sentences run consecutively.
“Part of the agreement was he would proffer all the evidence and how he committed the crime in an audio-and-video recorded interview to investigators, and that we will be able to utilize that interview in training and teaching,” said Joseph Loving, Shenandoah County assistant fire marshal. “He’ll give us all the details of exactly how he committed the crime.”
In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecutor agreed not to prosecute Tupin on his remaining three counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The prosecutor also agreed to not seek further charges related to the incident, Loving said.
The fire destroyed the Toms Brook house on Main Street the night of March 12, 2019. A man and his two children living in the Toms Brook house and sleeping upstairs escaped the blaze. A teenage girl heard the smoke alarm, went outside her room where she saw smoke at the top of the stairs and saw the front porch ablaze, Loving said. The girl woke up her teenage brother and their father, Loving said.
“Had it not been for that smoke detector I think this would’ve been much, much worse,” Loving said.
The Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office declared the fire as arson but the case remained unsolved for more than two years. The house has since been demolished and rebuilt.
Investigators caught a break in the case about two years after the fire.
“When (Tupin) confessed to his then-girlfriend, he gave some elements of the crime that were only known to law enforcement and those elements he told and his confession he told to her included the accelerant he used, which was gasoline, and where he poured the gasoline, which was ... on the Confederate flag and the front porch of the house, and that he had slashed or punctured the tire on one of the vehicles ” Loving said. “He also told her the reason (for setting the fire) was when he was driving back and forth ... from his residence in Loudoun County for a court hearing in his (driving under the influence) case, that he saw that (flag) every time he’d drive through this tiny town of Toms Brook, he saw this house with the Confederate flag.
“It angered, annoyed him and upset him,” Loving said. “So he clearly indicates he targets the house as a result of the flag, which we had suspected.”
Tupin spray painted obscenities in reference to the Confederacy on the side of the garage. The family confirmed they displayed Confederate and American flags on the porch, neither of which were found, Loving said. Investigators don’t know if Tupin took the flags or they were destroyed in the fire, Loving added.
Authorities arrested Tupin on Nov. 29, 2021.
“I will absolutely tell you if it had not been for this witness coming forward, you know, we would probably still be searching for this suspect and it just goes to show it’s never too late to come forward and help a case out,” Loving said. “It takes a lot of guts and (is) really brave to come forward with that kind of information, you know, but we’re super glad.”
