MOUNT JACKSON — On Tuesday night the Mount Jackson Town Council unanimously approved the hiring of Steve Crisman as the interim police chief.
Crisman served as New Market's police chief from 1993-2006. He will replace Jeff Sterner, who retired at the end of November, until the town hires a replacement.
The town council discussed whether they need an interim police chief or if they should let the department handle everything without one.
Mount Jackson Mayor Donnie Pifer said Sterner had trained the staff really well in case he was out.
"I was thinking they would probably have to train the person that's going to come in and be the active chief, so why couldn't they run the department and take on that load?" Pifer asked.
Council member and Personnel Committee Chair Roger Rudy said it is important to have an interim police chief. Originally, he said, Sterner said he would be willing to help out if needed, but Sterner had to leave town recently due to a family emergency and it's unknown when he will return.
Rudy added that two of the current staff are candidates for the job, and he doesn't want it to look like they were tipping their hand in any way toward anyone for the position.
Council member Whitney Miller agreed with Rudy, saying it would be valuable to have someone come in from the outside.
"I like the idea of having a neutral third party come in and just kind of see how things are going," Miller said. "Maybe they can provide some feedback to (Mount Jackson Town Manager) Neil (Showalter) or whoever becomes the chief. (Crisman) has tons of experience ... we might be able to use some of his experience and his past and also his time here to sort of roll the new person in."
Showalter said it's a part-time position and Crisman, who did not attend Tuesday's meeting, has said he could work around 60 hours a month.
Pifer said Crisman brings a lot of experience, which will be great.
"He's an outstanding fellow," Pifer said of Crisman.
Pifer said the town will miss Sterner, who was the police chief for the last seven years.
"He was superior," Pifer said after the meeting. "I don't know if we could have found a better chief for the department. He brought the department a long way to the front. He really did. He was an excellent, excellent chief. We were very fortunate and I can't say enough good things about him and the way he ran the department."
Rudy said the personnel committee met last week and came up with five candidates to consider for interviews with one second-tier candidate they may consider. He said applications were open until Tuesday and they will meet again on Dec. 8 to look at around 10 more applications, and then decide who they want to interview.
Council member Dennis Andrick was not at the meeting, but all of the other members, Judy Fultz, Bonnie Good, Miller and Rod Shepherd, were at Tuesday's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.