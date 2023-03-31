MOUNT JACKSON — Growing grapes seemed like a good idea for Randy Phillips.
After a career as a forest firefighter, Phillips retired and started Cave Ridge Vineyard in Mount Jackson, in the foothills overlooking the Shenandoah Valley, about 20 years ago.
"I just wanted to stay working in agriculture, which I've done most of my life," he said.
Phillips wanted to pursue agriculture further, and the value in growing grapes came with making wine to have a successful business. With an agricultural background, he did some research as to where an area might be that had the best climate and soil — it's hard to make good wine from bad grapes, he joked.
"The Shenandoah Valley, clearly to me, was one of the best places to grow grapes," he said.
The Phillips grow about 14 acres worth of grapes on their property in Mount Jackson, and they lease 12 acres in Quicksburg. The vineyard grows nine varieties of grapes. The "Viognier" grape — a French, white grape — "grows extremely well," he said.
Like any farmer, the uncertainty of weather and the availability of skilled labor are concerns, but Phillips said Cave Ridge has been very fortunate with great employees and fair weather.
Cave Ridge is a family-owned business — Randy is the primary winemaker, his wife is a schoolteacher but also pitches in with the business, and Megan, their daughter, is general manager of the winery.
Phillips said for wineries in Virginia to be successful, they must do two things: have good wine, and offer a good experience.
"The experience is what brings people back," he said.
Cave Ridge has a "very active" wine club, he said. Having a wine club is an aspect to building a loyal customer base.
"We can't make a wine for everyone, but we try to make a wine that appeals to a large group of people," Phillips said.
Cave Ridge makes about 12 different styles of wine. This year, Cave Ridge won a Governor's Cup Gold award for its 2019 Petit Verdot.
"I make wines the way I like to drink them, and hopefully other people (like to) as well," he laughed.
With the success, Cave Ridge still has some lofty goals, like increasing its sparkling wine production, building a large event facility on the property and trying different products, Phillips said. They also try to utilize machinery to make operations more efficient.
The vineyard has a huge opportunity for growth, he said. Goals, he mentioned, are to utilize more machinery, perfect the vineyard's sparkling wine production, and have another 10 acres to expand to for growing grapes.
Shenandoah and Rockingham counties feature strong wineries and having them all be successful benefits the entire industry, Phillips said.
"I want everyone to have good wine," Phillips said. "That's what's going to be here."
