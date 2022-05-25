QUICKSBURG — The first class graduating from Mountain View High School was really the last class to graduate from Stonewall Jackson High School.
MVHS held its graduation Friday night with 107 students walking across the stage and receiving their high school diplomas. However, instead of the name Mountain View on the students’ diplomas, the previous name of the high school — Stonewall Jackson — was printed on the diplomas. Stonewall Jackson was also printed on the programs handed out to the audience.
In 2020, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to rename Stonewall Jackson High School to Mountain View. At the same time Ashby Lee Elementary School was renamed Honey Run Elementary School. The names were changed because they were named after Confederate generals.
The school names were officially changed on July 1, but Principal Mike Dorman said the expectation was always that the Class of 2022 would be the last class graduating from Stonewall Jackson.
“That’s part of the decision when the name change happened in which the juniors in the previous year [this year’s graduating class] would be the last year students are recognized as Stonewall,” Dorman said. “The board kind of laid that timeline out during the name change process.”
The School Board, with several new members since the 2020 renaming decision, recently held discussions about the possibility of restoring the school names of Stonewall Jackson and Ashby Lee after receiving backlash from some Shenandoah County residents for how the name change process was conducted.
Dorman says the families and students attending the graduation ceremony were aware of the decision for this graduating class. “Folks understood this was going to be the last class and certainly with all things that their diploma was going to say Stonewall,” Dorman said.
Dorman said next year’s graduating class of students will be the first to be recognized as graduates of Mountain View High School.
