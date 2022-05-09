EDINBURG — Harry Murray remembers tying fishing flies in the back of his drugstore in Edinburg between filling prescriptions back in 1962.
Fresh out of college, Murray kept both business and pleasure close by. Most of his business space was for the pharmacy, but he maintained a small portion of the shop for fly-fishing equipment.
Six decades later, the drugstore is no more. But Murray’s Fly Shop is still going strong.
Murray got into the sport of fly fishing around the age of 12. He was working at a local furniture store, and some of his co-workers had become avid fly fishermen.
“They were doing it and catching fish, so I wanted to do it and catch fish,” Murray, now 82 years old, said with a laugh while adjusting his glasses. “It just kept growing on me. I’ve gotten to know so many people across the United States now that fly fish.”
Murray has spent a lot of time in Montana, in particular, which is where he learned the most about the sport, he said.
Fly-fishing is known as a way to catch fish using a fly — a lightweight lure that imitates what would be natural food for fish. Anglers will use a fly rod, reel and a weighted line specifically for fly-fishing.
“There’s usually more finesse when it comes to fly-fishing,” Murray said.
Within that finesse, there needs to be a certain knowledge of what fish will be biting for, he added. Murray even invented his own fly in 1971, known as Mr. Rapidan. He still uses it to this day and sells plenty of them in his shop among the 30,000 flies available.
Murray’s sells everything a fly fisherman needs.
“The first thing I do is I help them select the appropriate tackle,” Murray said. “I find what they want to do, then gear the tackle toward that. I have to narrow it down to what meets their needs.”
Casting techniques are typically different from fishing with what most people would consider “normal” fishing equipment.
Murray provides schools to help teach anglers those techniques.
“I can make it as simple as they want it. We try to get them into our schools, because that simplifies it so much,” Murray said. “They’ll learn more in one day in those schools than they’ll learn on their own in five years. It’s about learning what’s essential.”
Murray and Co. conducts about 50 schools a year, including schools on how to cast, tie flies and rig fly poles as well as how to catch various types of fish. Fly-fishing guided trips are also available.
Murray also passes his knowledge on the sport through his writing.
In addition to writing 17 books on fly-fishing and numerous articles for fly-fishing magazines, Murray has worked with state biologists to map out fly-fishing spots, has been working with the Shenandoah National Park for decades to host fly-fishing classes and helped the National Park Service write an official book for the park.
“Fishermen can look in these books and find what stream they want to fish and it tells them how to get to it,” Murray said.
Murray, himself, is still an avid fisherman. He prefers fishing for brook trout, mostly, because they’re wild trout and not stocked.
"I just love these mountain streams,” Murray said. “I love getting up in these mountains and rolling around.”
Murray also enjoys taking photographs while out in nature, whether it be in the streams or of other people fishing or whatever kind of wildlife that might be roaming around.
Over the years, he’s enjoyed sharing the sport with his children and grandchildren. His son has been going on fishing trips to Montana each year with him since he was 16 and now helps him with his fishing schools, he said.
