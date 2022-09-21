The New Market Town Council on Monday took actions to improve both infrastructure and the appearance of buildings around town.
Council members Janice Hannah, Bob King, Daryl Watkins, Peter Hughes, Peggy Harkness and Mayor Larry Bompiani attended Monday’s council meeting, but Councilman Scott Wymer was absent.
Members unanimously approved an estimated $279,602 contract with Ramboll to provide engineering and design services for the town’s water storage and distribution system improvement project. Town Manager J. Todd Walters said improvements will include new water tanks and a new waterline system.
Council also approved five applications for its Facade Enhancement Grant Program, which reimburses recipients for some of costs related to facade rehabilitation projects. The grants are meant to improve New Market’s appearance to benefit both residents and visitors.
The town has $10,000 budgeted for the grant program, which can cover half of a project’s total costs or a maximum of $5,000.
Grants awarded were:
• $3,725 to A&K Car Audio owner John Kingree for a project to make the structures of his car wash and automotive parts store, which sit on the same property, match. Total project costs are $7,450.
• $3,531 to James Frazier, owner of a Hispanic grocery store, to add three awnings over three large windows. Total project costs are $7,063.
• $3,000 to Frazier, who also owns the ButterCup, to install one large awning over two windows and the door of the building. Total project costs are about $6,001.
• $5,000 to John Henry General Store owner John Henry to power wash and paint the roof of the building and replace exterior-facing gutters. Total project costs are around $33,120.
• $5,000 to Al Henry, owner of a building at 9373 N. Congress St., to replace 17 windows. Total project costs are $10,378.
Harkness said the $10,000 currently budgeted for the grant program will not cover all of the projects and is “woefully short to do anything.” She suggested that council increase the budget to $20,256 so that all of the projects can receive the maximum amount allowed.
“We certainly want to improve the looks of our town,” she said. “That’s one of the goals of our council I believe.”
Hannah agreed, saying, “I’d love to see our main street really become much more attractive, and $20,000 can really go a long way to help with that.”
Council unanimously approved all five projects, and will discuss a budget amendment at a future meeting that would increase the grant program’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.